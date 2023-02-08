ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at #1 Purdue

Iowa will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, this week to take on No. 1 Purdue in a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers are 22-2 on the season and are coming off a road loss at Indiana while the Hawkeyes are 15-8 with a 7-5 Big Ten record and have won seven of their last nine games, including three straight victories.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 83, FLORIDA STATE 75

Percentages: FG .409, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Elliott 4-10, Sibande 2-5, Hinson 2-8, Burton 1-3, Cummings 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Federiko 3). Turnovers: 8 (Sibande 3, Cummings 2, Burton, Federiko, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 4 (Sibande 2, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham). Technical Fouls: None.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

No. 9 Kansas 78, Oklahoma 55

KANSAS (20-5) Adams 5-6 0-2 10, Wilson 7-17 1-2 18, Dick 4-5 0-0 8, Harris 7-11 1-2 16, McCullar 4-8 5-7 13, Udeh 4-4 0-1 8, Rice 1-3 0-0 2, Yesufu 0-4 0-0 0, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Jankovich 1-2 0-0 3, Wilhite 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 7-14 78.
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH CAROLINA 64, OLE MISS 61

Percentages: FG .420, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wright 3-5, Brown 2-5, Carter 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-6, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gray, Jackson). Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 4, Wright 3, Carter 2, Davis 2, Gray 2, Brown, Johnson). Steals: 6 (Brown 2,...
OXFORD, MS
Porterville Recorder

NO. 5 TEXAS 94, WEST VIRGINIA 60

Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Harris 2-2, Matthews 2-4, Stevenson 1-1, Suemnick 1-1, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Okonkwo 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Okonkwo). Turnovers: 20 (T.Mitchell 5, Ke.Johnson 4, Toussaint 4, Stevenson 3, Matthews,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA 75, KENTUCKY 68

Percentages: FG .385, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Reeves 4-8, Toppin 2-4, Livingston 1-3, Thiero 0-1, Wallace 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshiebwe 4, Wallace). Turnovers: 6 (Thiero 2, Collins, Reeves, Toppin, Wallace). Steals: 1 (Thiero). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Moncrieffe230-42-21-9142. Bridges285-62-30-53112. Hill244-86-60-36115.
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND 74, PENN STATE 68

Percentages: FG .509, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Funk 4-7, Lundy 3-6, Dread 3-7, Clary 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Henn 0-1, Wynter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pickett 2, Funk, Lundy, Njie, Wynter). Turnovers: 11 (Pickett 3, Wynter 3, Njie 2, Dread, Funk, Lundy). Steals:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Porterville Recorder

LAFAYETTE 69, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 65, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Harper 3-7, Whyte 2-7, Brittain-Watts 1-1, Tate 1-2, Morales 1-3, Brewster 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tynen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Morales 2, Brewster, Whyte). Turnovers: 19 (Brewster 5, Whyte 5, Morales 2, Tate 2, Tynen 2,...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

WAGNER 58, LIU 46

Percentages: FG .400, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Cook 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Maletic 0-3, Washington 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Delancy 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 13 (Wood 6, Johnson 4, Maletic 2, Washington). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Cook, Washington, Wood). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WAGNERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
LEWIS, NY
Porterville Recorder

BELLARMINE 88, QUEENS 84

Percentages: FG .534, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Johnson 7-9, Tipton 2-3, Suder 1-2, Betz 1-4, Pfriem 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hatton 3, Hacker). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Hatton 2, Tipton 2, Hacker, Hopf, Suder). Steals: 4 (Betz 2, Hacker, Pfriem). Technical Fouls:...
QUEENS, NY
Porterville Recorder

ST. JOHN'S 73, NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 68

Percentages: FG .333, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hopkins 3-3, Bynum 2-7, Carter 1-3, Locke 1-8, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Carter 2, Moore 2, Castro, Hopkins). Turnovers: 11 (Carter 3, Bynum 2, Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins, Locke, Moore, Pierre). Steals: 5...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

SAINT JOSEPH'S 81, GEORGE WASHINGTON 69

Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Adams 2-5, Lindo 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Bishop 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lindo 3, Bishop 2, Dean, N.Brown). Turnovers: 14 (Lindo 4, Dean 3, Adams 2, Bishop, Edwards, Harris, N.Brown, Samuels). Steals: 10 (Edwards 4, Adams...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 84-80 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames are 14-1 on their home...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Temple visits Williams and Memphis

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes struggle with shooting in loss to Northwestern

We have photos and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 69-63 loss to Northwestern on Thursday night at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) lost a fifth consecutive game for the second time this season and lost for the 10th time in 11 games – dating to a Jan. 1 win at Northwestern (73-57). NU won for just the second time in 20 visits to Value City Arena, which opened for the 1998-99 season. It is also just the second win for Northwestern in Columbus since 1977.
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Portland after Johnson's 31-point showing

Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The...
PORTLAND, OR

