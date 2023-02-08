We have photos and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 69-63 loss to Northwestern on Thursday night at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) lost a fifth consecutive game for the second time this season and lost for the 10th time in 11 games – dating to a Jan. 1 win at Northwestern (73-57). NU won for just the second time in 20 visits to Value City Arena, which opened for the 1998-99 season. It is also just the second win for Northwestern in Columbus since 1977.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO