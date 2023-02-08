Read full article on original website
Related
No. 24 Rutgers tries to solve Illinois at Champaign
No. 24 Rutgers and host Illinois will both try to bounce back from a loss and make some headway in
No. 2 Indiana women's basketball vs. No. 5 Iowa - Live game thread
A national, top-5 matchup goes down at Assembly Hall tonight as Mackenzie Holmes and No. 2 Indiana women's basketball hosts Caitlin Clark and No. 5 Iowa. It's the first top-5 regular-season matchup between Big Ten teams since 1993. The Hoosiers are looking to extend their 10-game win streak and maintain...
How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball at Northwestern on Sunday
No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) heads to Evanston, Ill., for a road matchup against Northwestern (17-7, 8-5) at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at #1 Purdue
Iowa will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, this week to take on No. 1 Purdue in a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers are 22-2 on the season and are coming off a road loss at Indiana while the Hawkeyes are 15-8 with a 7-5 Big Ten record and have won seven of their last nine games, including three straight victories.
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 83, FLORIDA STATE 75
Percentages: FG .409, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Elliott 4-10, Sibande 2-5, Hinson 2-8, Burton 1-3, Cummings 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Federiko 3). Turnovers: 8 (Sibande 3, Cummings 2, Burton, Federiko, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 4 (Sibande 2, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
No. 9 Kansas 78, Oklahoma 55
KANSAS (20-5) Adams 5-6 0-2 10, Wilson 7-17 1-2 18, Dick 4-5 0-0 8, Harris 7-11 1-2 16, McCullar 4-8 5-7 13, Udeh 4-4 0-1 8, Rice 1-3 0-0 2, Yesufu 0-4 0-0 0, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Jankovich 1-2 0-0 3, Wilhite 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 7-14 78.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH CAROLINA 64, OLE MISS 61
Percentages: FG .420, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wright 3-5, Brown 2-5, Carter 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-6, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gray, Jackson). Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 4, Wright 3, Carter 2, Davis 2, Gray 2, Brown, Johnson). Steals: 6 (Brown 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 5 TEXAS 94, WEST VIRGINIA 60
Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Harris 2-2, Matthews 2-4, Stevenson 1-1, Suemnick 1-1, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Okonkwo 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Okonkwo). Turnovers: 20 (T.Mitchell 5, Ke.Johnson 4, Toussaint 4, Stevenson 3, Matthews,...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGIA 75, KENTUCKY 68
Percentages: FG .385, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Reeves 4-8, Toppin 2-4, Livingston 1-3, Thiero 0-1, Wallace 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshiebwe 4, Wallace). Turnovers: 6 (Thiero 2, Collins, Reeves, Toppin, Wallace). Steals: 1 (Thiero). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GEORGIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Moncrieffe230-42-21-9142. Bridges285-62-30-53112. Hill244-86-60-36115.
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND 74, PENN STATE 68
Percentages: FG .509, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Funk 4-7, Lundy 3-6, Dread 3-7, Clary 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Henn 0-1, Wynter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pickett 2, Funk, Lundy, Njie, Wynter). Turnovers: 11 (Pickett 3, Wynter 3, Njie 2, Dread, Funk, Lundy). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
LAFAYETTE 69, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 65, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Harper 3-7, Whyte 2-7, Brittain-Watts 1-1, Tate 1-2, Morales 1-3, Brewster 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tynen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Morales 2, Brewster, Whyte). Turnovers: 19 (Brewster 5, Whyte 5, Morales 2, Tate 2, Tynen 2,...
Porterville Recorder
WAGNER 58, LIU 46
Percentages: FG .400, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Cook 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Maletic 0-3, Washington 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Delancy 3, Johnson). Turnovers: 13 (Wood 6, Johnson 4, Maletic 2, Washington). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Cook, Washington, Wood). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WAGNERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
BELLARMINE 88, QUEENS 84
Percentages: FG .534, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Johnson 7-9, Tipton 2-3, Suder 1-2, Betz 1-4, Pfriem 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hatton 3, Hacker). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Hatton 2, Tipton 2, Hacker, Hopf, Suder). Steals: 4 (Betz 2, Hacker, Pfriem). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
ST. JOHN'S 73, NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 68
Percentages: FG .333, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hopkins 3-3, Bynum 2-7, Carter 1-3, Locke 1-8, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Carter 2, Moore 2, Castro, Hopkins). Turnovers: 11 (Carter 3, Bynum 2, Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins, Locke, Moore, Pierre). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 81, GEORGE WASHINGTON 69
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Adams 2-5, Lindo 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Bishop 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lindo 3, Bishop 2, Dean, N.Brown). Turnovers: 14 (Lindo 4, Dean 3, Adams 2, Bishop, Edwards, Harris, N.Brown, Samuels). Steals: 10 (Edwards 4, Adams...
Porterville Recorder
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 20-point performance
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 84-80 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames are 14-1 on their home...
Porterville Recorder
Temple visits Williams and Memphis
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes struggle with shooting in loss to Northwestern
We have photos and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 69-63 loss to Northwestern on Thursday night at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) lost a fifth consecutive game for the second time this season and lost for the 10th time in 11 games – dating to a Jan. 1 win at Northwestern (73-57). NU won for just the second time in 20 visits to Value City Arena, which opened for the 1998-99 season. It is also just the second win for Northwestern in Columbus since 1977.
Porterville Recorder
No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Portland after Johnson's 31-point showing
Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The...
Porterville Recorder
PHS boys clinch title outright; Panthers deny Monache girls of perfect EYL season
The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS. Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman...
Comments / 0