ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Houston Chronicle

Jerrold Schecter, Time magazine correspondent and author, dies at 90

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jerrold L. Schecter, a journalist and author who as Time magazine's Moscow bureau chief helped spirit the memoirs of former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev into publication in the West, and who later co-wrote a book with a Soviet spymaster who alleged - without evidence, according to the FBI - that architects of the American atomic program had spied for Moscow, died Feb. 6 at his home in Washington. He was 90.
Houston Chronicle

Justice Department standards on federal death penalty called confusing

The Justice Department's disparate approaches in a pair of mass-killing cases is generating accusations that the Biden administration has failed to press for the elimination of capital punishment and is not applying clear standards in judging who, if anyone, should face the death penalty. On Monday, federal prosecutors will begin...
OREGON STATE
Houston Chronicle

After 545 days behind bars, a political prisoner sees the light

Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro was drifting off to sleep in Nicaragua's notorious El Chipote prison this week when the guard appeared. The newspaper publisher had been locked up for 545 days, a political prisoner in perhaps the Western Hemisphere's most repressive country. Now the guard was ordering him to get up. Put on civilian clothes, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Houston Chronicle

Teen gives 16,000 valentines to people who might not otherwise get one

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Patrick Kaufmann made 30 valentine cards along with some friends as a youth volunteer at a Washington, D.C., food nonprofit several years ago. His handmade cards were tucked inside home-delivery meal packages and sent to sick children and adults....
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy