JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Wyoming Limiting Child Marriage Sparks Republican Outrage
The state GOP is urging its members to kill a bill banning anyone from marrying a child under 16, calling it an attack on liberty that could hurt teen parents.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Houston Chronicle
Jerrold Schecter, Time magazine correspondent and author, dies at 90
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jerrold L. Schecter, a journalist and author who as Time magazine's Moscow bureau chief helped spirit the memoirs of former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev into publication in the West, and who later co-wrote a book with a Soviet spymaster who alleged - without evidence, according to the FBI - that architects of the American atomic program had spied for Moscow, died Feb. 6 at his home in Washington. He was 90.
Houston Chronicle
Justice Department standards on federal death penalty called confusing
The Justice Department's disparate approaches in a pair of mass-killing cases is generating accusations that the Biden administration has failed to press for the elimination of capital punishment and is not applying clear standards in judging who, if anyone, should face the death penalty. On Monday, federal prosecutors will begin...
Houston Chronicle
After 545 days behind bars, a political prisoner sees the light
Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro was drifting off to sleep in Nicaragua's notorious El Chipote prison this week when the guard appeared. The newspaper publisher had been locked up for 545 days, a political prisoner in perhaps the Western Hemisphere's most repressive country. Now the guard was ordering him to get up. Put on civilian clothes, he said.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Houston Chronicle
Teen gives 16,000 valentines to people who might not otherwise get one
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Patrick Kaufmann made 30 valentine cards along with some friends as a youth volunteer at a Washington, D.C., food nonprofit several years ago. His handmade cards were tucked inside home-delivery meal packages and sent to sick children and adults....
