ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana Senate passes Four Winds Field Expansion Bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (W.N.D.U.) - The Indiana State Senate was in session today and prepared to vote on a measure that could mean considerable infrastructure improvements in South Bend. Senate Bill 326 was passed unanimously by the Committee on Appropriations on January 26, and on Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Metro News

Multiple bills passing through both the Senate and House Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate and House passed bills dealing with distracted drivers, student drivers, attacks on police officers, human smuggling green energy and more on Friday. Here’s a rundown. HB 2218 is known as the Electronically Distracted Driving Act and the Robin W. Ames Memorial Act...
CHARLESTON, WV
beckersspine.com

Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K

An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
INDIANA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois senators reintroduce bill to make 1908 Race Riot site a National Monument

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin reintroduced legislation to designate the sites of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield, Illinois, as a national monument. According to a press release, both senators have been longtime supporters of turning the site into a national monument, originally introducing the legislation...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider bill to overhaul criteria for marijuana OVIs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State Sen. Nathan Manning wants to equip Ohioans with extra armor to fend off a marijuana OVI charge. The North Ridgeville Republican on Thursday introduced legislation that would overhaul the way law enforcement screens marijuana impairment among motorists, citing the drug’s long-lasting presence in the body and the lack of clear-cut […]
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission

The state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Todd Rokita, will face the judgment of the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission.    FOX59 received confirmation of the matter before the commission this afternoon. A woman at the Washington law offices of Schaerr Jaffe acknowledged that managing partner Gene Schaerr has been retained by the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy