Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in IndianaKristen WaltersHartford City, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Indiana Senate passes bill to legalize throwing stars
Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana, but the bill would lift that ban for recreational use.
Senators propose bill to require AEDs at all Indiana school events, activities
INDIANAPOLIS — Every morning when Julie West wakes up, she has one thought. “What would Jake want me to do?” West said. Jake was West’s 17-year-old son, who died from sudden cardiac arrest during football practice in 2013. For West, the answer to her daily question has...
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Missouri's GOP-led House votes against ban on children carrying guns in public
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Republican-led House on Wednesday voted against banning minors from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision. The proposal to ban children from carrying guns without adult supervision in public failed by a 104-39 vote. Only one Republican voted in support of it.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
WLBT
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county, and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges...
WNDU
Indiana Senate passes Four Winds Field Expansion Bill
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (W.N.D.U.) - The Indiana State Senate was in session today and prepared to vote on a measure that could mean considerable infrastructure improvements in South Bend. Senate Bill 326 was passed unanimously by the Committee on Appropriations on January 26, and on Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously...
State senator introduces amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
State Sen. Joshua Bryant introduces a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.
Metro News
Multiple bills passing through both the Senate and House Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate and House passed bills dealing with distracted drivers, student drivers, attacks on police officers, human smuggling green energy and more on Friday. Here’s a rundown. HB 2218 is known as the Electronically Distracted Driving Act and the Robin W. Ames Memorial Act...
Bill to issue driving privilege cards to undocumented immigrants in Indiana passes out of committee
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday’s debate over whether Indiana should give driving privilege cards to undocumented people living in the state opened up another discussion in the Senate’s Homeland Security and Transportation Committee. One, where both sides agreed that the federal government needs to fix what they believe is...
Bills filed during 88th Texas Legislative Session
Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway, here are some bills filed by local lawmakers so far. State Rep. Ken King (R-District 88) has authored and filed several bills, including two relating to electric and hybrid vehicles. He also filed HB 822, relating to the drug testing of certain people […]
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in Missouri
It's been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri.
beckersspine.com
Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K
An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois senators reintroduce bill to make 1908 Race Riot site a National Monument
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin reintroduced legislation to designate the sites of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield, Illinois, as a national monument. According to a press release, both senators have been longtime supporters of turning the site into a national monument, originally introducing the legislation...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Ohio lawmakers consider bill to overhaul criteria for marijuana OVIs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State Sen. Nathan Manning wants to equip Ohioans with extra armor to fend off a marijuana OVI charge. The North Ridgeville Republican on Thursday introduced legislation that would overhaul the way law enforcement screens marijuana impairment among motorists, citing the drug’s long-lasting presence in the body and the lack of clear-cut […]
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission
The state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Todd Rokita, will face the judgment of the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission. FOX59 received confirmation of the matter before the commission this afternoon. A woman at the Washington law offices of Schaerr Jaffe acknowledged that managing partner Gene Schaerr has been retained by the Indiana […]
Indiana attorney general sues Biden administration, alleges new ATF gun rule violates Hoosiers' 'liberties'
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing the Biden Administration over a new firearms rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he said infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0