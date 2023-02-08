Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Related
testudotimes.com
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Penn State
After a tough road loss to Michigan State, Maryland men’s basketball opens up a two-game homestand, starting with the first of two games against Penn State this season. Penn State is currently on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, checking in at No. 62 in the NET ranking and 56th on KenPom.com. The Nittany Lions are coming off a bad home loss to Wisconsin and a road loss to a struggling Nebraska team. Despite this, Penn State is still a dangerous team. Led by fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who is likely to be named First Team All-Big Ten this season, Penn State has impressive wins over No. 18 Indiana and Michigan. But like Maryland, Penn State has had a hard time winning on the road; the Nittany Lions are 1-6 in road games.
testudotimes.com
No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse drops first regular-season game since 2020 in 12-7 loss to Loyola (Md.)
Every time No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse scored a goal, Loyola (Md.) immediately responded with one of its own. After Loyola took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, the Greyhounds matched the Terps throughout the next three quarters and held an 8-6 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s 25-point win at Northwestern
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball rode a complete performance in its 79-54 victory over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Thursday. Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller provided 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a pivotal bucket in the second quarter that led to a dominant 10 minutes of play.
testudotimes.com
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball smothers Northwestern, 79-54
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball had palpable momentum heading into its road contest Thursday night after defeating Ohio State by 36 points. The Terps entered Thursday’s game against Northwestern boasting a sense of pride. Maryland experimented with different schemes on both sides of the court, and each seemed...
pressboxonline.com
Maryland Men’s Basketball HC Kevin Willard: Terps In ‘Great Position’ Entering Final Stretch
After splitting its road trip, the Maryland men’s basketball team returns home to Xfinity Center to face Penn State on Feb. 11. Maryland is 2-6 on the road and picked up its first conference road win after beating Minnesota, 81-46. This was the largest Big Ten win for the Terps since a 100-65 win against Ohio State on Jan. 16, 2016.
testudotimes.com
No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. Loyola (Md.) preview
No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse took care of business in its season-opening win over No. 20 Richmond. The Terps entered the year with some uncertainty after losing six of their 10 starters from 2022 but quickly put those concerns to bed. Senior attackman Daniel Maltz led the game with...
WJLA
While battling cancer, Heritage High basketball star hits big shot in final career game
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Heritage High School girls' basketball team is hovering around the .500 record, but they're undefeated in memorable moments. We all know the famous Rocky Balboa from his fights with Ivan Drago and Apollo Creed, but this is a Rocky story you've never seen before. Rocky...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
fox5dc.com
New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
Local Eats: New restaurants give Marylanders more dining options
As Maryland continues its rebound from COVID-19 several new restaurants have recently opened up for business.
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
Comments / 0