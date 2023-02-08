ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Penn State

After a tough road loss to Michigan State, Maryland men’s basketball opens up a two-game homestand, starting with the first of two games against Penn State this season. Penn State is currently on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, checking in at No. 62 in the NET ranking and 56th on KenPom.com. The Nittany Lions are coming off a bad home loss to Wisconsin and a road loss to a struggling Nebraska team. Despite this, Penn State is still a dangerous team. Led by fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who is likely to be named First Team All-Big Ten this season, Penn State has impressive wins over No. 18 Indiana and Michigan. But like Maryland, Penn State has had a hard time winning on the road; the Nittany Lions are 1-6 in road games.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball smothers Northwestern, 79-54

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball had palpable momentum heading into its road contest Thursday night after defeating Ohio State by 36 points. The Terps entered Thursday’s game against Northwestern boasting a sense of pride. Maryland experimented with different schemes on both sides of the court, and each seemed...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. Loyola (Md.) preview

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse took care of business in its season-opening win over No. 20 Richmond. The Terps entered the year with some uncertainty after losing six of their 10 starters from 2022 but quickly put those concerns to bed. Senior attackman Daniel Maltz led the game with...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE

