Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Meet New Bedford’s Pizza Buckaroo
New Bedford's Arnie Messini Mendes – who goes by Arnluigi Mendenelli on Facebook – has a deep-dish passion for pizza. "About three years ago, I got the inspiration to review America's favorite food from watching Dave Portnoy's very popular one-bite pizza reviews," Mendes said. As a fan of...
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved moon bear
Roger Williams Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its moon bears.
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor
Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
When New Bedford-Area Food Shopping Meant a Visit to Almacs
My first supermarket memories have to be of A&P. There was an A&P, or Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford that I can recall going to with my mother in the 1960s when I was just a little tyke. A&P had a conveyor system...
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
AMC Dartmouth Mall Slated to Change Ticket Prices for Different Theater Seats
Dartmouth Mall's AMC theater, like its counterparts around the country, will likely soon change how you buy movie tickets. The chain is introducing a new tiered pricing system for reserved seating. The big question: Are we here for it?. If you're the type who has a preferred seat (for example,...
This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot
If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Fairhaven’s Donut Factory Expanding to Westport
The Donut Factory is expanding. The Fairhaven shop took to social media Wednesday to announce it's opening a Westport location soon. Anyone who has ever been to the Howland Road location knows this place hits the sweet spot in so many ways, and not just when it comes to donuts. So, imagine the excitement when we found out a while back that a new location was coming.
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
Raynham Horse Took a Nap But It Was His Legs That Fell Asleep
Have you ever seen a horse taking a snooze on the ground?. Unless you're on a farm or at a horse track, chances are you probably haven't, unless you saw George the Raynham horse try to get up after a nap. The irony is, it was George's four legs that...
New Bedford Boy With Spina Bifida Gets a Special Police and Fire Tour
One New Bedford boy’s dream of becoming a police officer was kicked into high gear with a very special visit Thursday to the South End Public Safety Center. Joseph Aguilera is a five-year-old boy living with spina bifida. As we told you when he was featured as WBSM’s 2022 Mini Miracle, he doesn’t let that hold him back at all. He still plays basketball, runs track, and lives a very active lifestyle pretty much like any other child his age.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River
If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
Turnto10.com
Woman, child struck by car in Warren
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0