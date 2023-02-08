Local Republican and Democratic voters react to State of The Union address

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Not every screen was turned to the State of the Union, at least not on State Street in Santa Barbara where most eyes were on Lebron James and his record breaking night.

But there are people who regularly watch the SOTU with the enthusiasm of sports fans who are faithful to their teams.

Republican James Fenkner said, "I was kind of impressed that Joe Biden, who is 80 years old, powered through it."

But Fenkner also said he thought many of Biden's comments were missing context.

"For example, especially people here who have paid their gas bills recently would like to see a greater supply of all energy," said Fenkner.

Democrat Ethan Bertrand appreciated comments made about policing in front of Tyre Nichols' parents who are mourning their son who died days after an arrest that led to officers being fired.

"I really hope Congress acts and takes decisive action," said Bertrand.

He liked Biden's takeaway comments that there is more work to be done.

"As far as making health care more affordable, investing in education so that every child has an opportunity to succeed," said Bertrand.

Both voters noticed partisan jeers and common cheers.

"As we can find more of those common ground issues we can really get to work to help the American people," said Bertrand.

"Certainly Social Security and Medicare are not going to be cut," said Fenkner, and as well the war in Ukraine also got broad support, outside of those issues it is going to be left verses right."

This was the first State of the Union since Republicans won back the House of Representatives but kept a slim majority in the Senate.

For more from Tracy, follow her on Twitter below:

The post State of the Union tries to win over voters of all political persuasions appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .