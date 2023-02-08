As the trade deadline approaches, chaos has already unfolded. Stars have been traded and rumors are swirling, but Oklahoma City’s camp remains silent. After exceeding expectations with the youngest roster in the NBA, OKC seems expected to stand pat at the deadline. The Thunder have always held its cards close to the vest, but it’s no secret the team wants to develop the young core.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO