Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Injury Report: Health Of LeBron James Downgraded For Warriors Game
19-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, who had been merely questionable to suit up against the Golden State Warriors an hour ago, has now been ruled out for the game as he continues to deal with a nagging left ankle injury, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Front Runner Emerges for Potential Celtics Buyout Acquisition
The Celtics addressed their primary need at the trade deadline, acquiring more depth up front in the form of floor-spacing veteran Mike Muscala. A day after the deal, he made his Boston debut, registering 12 points on 4/8 shooting, exclusively firing from beyond the arc, two assists, and a block in the Celtics' 127-116 win over the Hornets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Thunder and Blazers Both Missing Pieces Ahead of Friday Meeting
Oklahoma City will play its first game post trade deadline after dealing Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley on Thursday. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of OKC Thunder Having Quiet Trade Deadline
As the trade deadline approaches, chaos has already unfolded. Stars have been traded and rumors are swirling, but Oklahoma City’s camp remains silent. After exceeding expectations with the youngest roster in the NBA, OKC seems expected to stand pat at the deadline. The Thunder have always held its cards close to the vest, but it’s no secret the team wants to develop the young core.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Loved How Tyrese Maxey Played vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers entered Friday’s matchup against the New York Knicks with revenge on their mind. Last Sunday, when the Sixers paid a visit to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, they got off to a hot start and established a comfortable lead in the opening minutes. Eventually, their...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers: 3 Names to Keep an Eye on as Buyout Market Forms
With the NBA trade market officially closed for the remainder of the season, the next and final phase of the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster construction process is in the buyout market. Before the trade deadline, the Sixers struck one deal, sending Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and acquiring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka Dončić Says Playing With Kyrie Irving Will ‘Be a Learning Process’
The Mavericks made the a big splash before the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris last Sunday for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks. The move gives Dallas a star to pair with Luka Dončić for the rest of the season in an attempt to make a run at an NBA Finals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
