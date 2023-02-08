ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Which Guardians Will Compete In The World Baseball Classic?

Fans won't have to wait long to watch some intense and meaningful baseball. Even though MLB's Opening Day won't be for another couple of months, the World Baseball Classic is right around the corner. The Cleveland Guardians will have a handful of players from all across the organization representing their...
CLEVELAND, OH
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Hockey News Action Show: NHL Betting for Feb. 11, 2023

It's Saturday, and it's time for another episode of The Hockey News Action Show with Mike Stephens and Rachel Doerrie. Mike and Rachel dig into five of the day's 14 games from an in-depth betting lens. There are lots to consider when looking for the best bets, and this show looks at the relevant stats to help make a decision. As always, please play responsibly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles Owner Discusses Firing Andy Reid, the Current Chiefs Coach

In a Super Bowl replete with juicy storylines, few have loomed larger than the connection between Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the Eagles. Reid, who coached Philadelphia from 1999-2012, is the winningest coach in Eagles history. His 130 wins are more than double the 63 wins of the coach in second place, two-time NFL champion Greasy Neale, who led Philadelphia from 1941-50.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pros and Cons of OKC Thunder Having Quiet Trade Deadline

As the trade deadline approaches, chaos has already unfolded. Stars have been traded and rumors are swirling, but Oklahoma City’s camp remains silent. After exceeding expectations with the youngest roster in the NBA, OKC seems expected to stand pat at the deadline. The Thunder have always held its cards close to the vest, but it’s no secret the team wants to develop the young core.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

