ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Final Reading: Corrections commissioner delivers emotional testimony on staffing issues

By Ethan Weinstein
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysAy3_0kfrsE8H00
Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml delivers emotional testimony before the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Screenshot

Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml began his testimony in front of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions on Tuesday by invoking his time serving in Afghanistan.

That service, he suggested, allowed him to empathize with the crisis currently facing frontline staff in Vermont's prisons.

“They’re there every night. It’s scary. It can be dark. It’s awfully loud. But you don’t know what that next moment is,” Deml said, visibly overcome with emotion.

Rep. Alice Emmons, D-Springfield, the committee chair, encouraged him to take his time.

“We need to be there for them,” he continued, choking up, “and we’re not doing a good enough job.”

The day before, the Vermont State Employees’ Association had made public a letter staff at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport had sent to Deml. It notified the commissioner of a vote of no confidence in the facility’s interim superintendent, Lori Madden, alleging that she had created a “toxic environment” for staff and people incarcerated there.

While the Newport letter went unmentioned in Deml’s testimony, he did discuss staffing levels and staff schedules. Four of Vermont’s six correctional facilities have voted in overwhelming numbers to move to a “50-50” schedule, in which officers work seven 12-hour shifts during a period of two weeks, he said, suggesting the move has proved positive.

Citing an as-yet-unpublished department survey, Deml told lawmakers that 68% of security staff said they enjoy their job, and 61% said they have opportunities for career advancement. Staff “are reporting that they have much more predictability in their schedule,” he added, noting that results from the survey would be made public once they’d been shared with corrections department staff.

Though moved by the commissioner’s emotion, legislators were less convinced by his secret survey.

“I want to start by appreciating the vulnerability that you brought into the room when you first sat down,” Rep. Troy Headrick, P/D-Burlington, began. “That being said — and I don’t want to do a ‘however,’ — but I’m going to do a ‘however.’”

Headrick suggested that corrections leaders have become so focused on boosting morale among security staff that they might be ignoring the impact their changes had made. As lawmakers heard on Tuesday, staff are still frequently working 16-hour shifts, forced into overtime despite the attempt to move to the 50-50 schedule.

Rep. Tristan Roberts, D-Halifax, too, thanked Deml for his emotion. “But as in Afghanistan, there can be mismanagement,” he noted.

Committee members also bristled, however, when the voice of corrections department rank-and-file, Steve Howard, executive director of the Vermont State Employees’ Association, took the witness chair.

“We are destroying the lives of our correctional officers,” Howard said, suggesting that the gap between management and frontline staff is only growing.

“I’m concerned that the chasm has something to do with your one-sided testimony,” Roberts retorted.

When Howard suggested a lack of response from Gov. Phil Scott has forced the union to make its case in the press, Rep. Gina Galfetti, R-Barre Town, responded, “Then why are you here, if the press corp is effective in getting you a response?”

Howard began responding but Galfetti interjected.

“No, I’m not going to let you finish,” she said. “The commissioner is clearly saying that he hears all the same issues that you’re hearing. He testified quite passionately about that today.”

Afternoon becoming evening, the committee prepared to move on. But only for the day, Emmons reminded her colleagues.

“I’m sure this conversation will continue, at some point, in some way, in some manner.”

— Ethan Weinstein

IN THE KNOW

Vermont lawmakers have put forth a proposal to restrict public dollars to private schools , a plan that could dramatically transform the state’s educational landscape if enacted.

A bill introduced in the Vermont Senate on Tuesday would prohibit most of the state’s private schools from receiving public tuition money, with the only exceptions being schools that serve students with disabilities and four historic institutions.

The bill would “ensure that public funding and public education are paired together in every case,” Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in an interview. “And that there's public oversight of public dollars, and that our public schools are prioritized in our state K-12 education system.”

Read more here.

— Peter D’Auria

Two weeks after state leaders extended local Covid-19-era voting options , 175 of Vermont’s 247 municipalities have decided to resume in-person March Town Meetings , according to a VTDigger survey.

“We are back to business as usual,” said Teri Gray, clerk in the Northeast Kingdom town of Charleston.

In comparison, some 60 communities will cast ballots rather than return to shoulder-to-shoulder decision-making.

“We are usually a floor-vote town,” said Becky Fielder, clerk in Pomfret, “but with recent local Covid outbreaks the selectboard thought it prudent to postpone the in-person vote one more year.”

Read more here.

— Kevin O’Connor

A recent project in Addison County has created living space for 24 farm workers in a high efficiency, all-electric, prefabricated triplex.

Farmworkers are absolutely thrilled and the farmers have been really happy,” Peter Schneider, a senior consultant at Vermont Energy Investment Corporation and Efficiency Vermont, said during a brief presentation to the Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday morning.

“So this is what we can do across the state with the proper funding and the proper partnerships,” he told lawmakers.

The organizations are currently in the process of setting up similar modular units at farms in Franklin County and in central Vermont.

Farmworker housing is a critical part of Vermont’s housing crisis that lawmakers are looking to address. A 2021 report found farmworker living spaces and conditions well below acceptable safety and sanitary standards.

— Auditi Guha

ON THE MOVE

The House Judiciary Committee by a 9-1 vote on Tuesday approved H.89 , a shield law intended to protect patients and providers of reproductive health care from out-of-state legal action and investigation.

The bill now heads to the House floor for a full vote before the Senate takes it up. Republican Gov. Phil Scott has consistently told reporters that he supports the spirit of the bill, but hasn’t weighed in on its specifics.

Much of the committee’s deliberations on H.89 have revolved around the national abortion landscape post-Roe, and how the bill would protect Vermont doctors from investigation, extradition and arrest should they provide abortions to patients who travel to Vermont for care from states where the procedure is outlawed. The bill is relatively limited in how it could safeguard patients, though it would offer some level of protection by preventing Vermonters from being forced to testify in a lawsuit against the patient.

But on Tuesday, House Judiciary Chair Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, turned the focus on another type of health care the bill seeks to protect: gender-affirming care for transgender patients. LaLonde cited statistics from the Trevor Project — a national LGBTQ+ advocacy group — to his colleagues, saying that LGBTQ+ children nationwide are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers.

Beginning to cry, LaLonde said state lawmakers have a duty to make Vermont a “safe harbor” for LGBTQ+ people.

“We need to be available for those folks,” he said.

— Sarah Mearhoff

ON THE HILL

First-term U.S. Rep. Becca Balint , D-Vt., has finally received her second committee assignment, landing on the House Budget Committee.

The Democrat’s first few weeks in Washington have been tumultuous, with a historic intra-party battle over Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s speakership delaying the usual business of committee assignments — and eventually, actual hearings and legislative work — for weeks.

“It is critical that the budget addresses our country’s most pressing challenge and reflect the values of American families,” Balint said in a Tuesday morning press release. “We need to use every tool at our disposal to get closer to a more just and equitable economy that works for everyone.”

Late last month , Balint scored her “dream” post to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, following her predecessor in the House, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who served on House Oversight beginning in 2007. Balint sat in her first hearing on that committee last week.

Read more here.

— Sarah Mearhoff

IF YOU’VE MADE IT THIS FAR

Haters gonna hate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZ5vS_0kfrsE8H00
Our intrepid Final Reading reporter secured two boxes of her favorite Girl Scout cookies: Thin Mint. Photo by Sarah Mearhoff/VTDigger

Girl Scout Cookies are still $5 a box, this former scout learned today. However, patrons of Chief Romei were irked by what they allege are smaller cookies. I believe that’s called shrinkflation.

— Sarah Mearhoff

WHAT WE’RE READING

FTX debtors call on politicians, parties and PACs to return campaign contributions (VTDigger)

Despite state support, Vermonters struggle to find housing after prison (VTDigger)

People who spent time in Vt. foster care can't access their own records. Is it time to change that? (Vermont Public)
Contaminated cannabis prompts Vermont Control Board chair to call for state testing lab (VTDigger)

Clarification: An earlier version of this story imprecisely described a portion of Steve Howard's testimony.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Corrections commissioner delivers emotional testimony on staffing issues .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’

Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Peter Welch pays a visit to the Statehouse

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., returned to his old stomping grounds under the golden dome, offering dispatches from Washington to the state Senate’s Appropriations and Transportation committees, as well as the House Agriculture Committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Peter Welch pays a visit to the Statehouse.
VERMONT STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Seacoast Current

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
CBS Minnesota

Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say

WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
WASHINGTON, DC
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
ALASKA STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Committee to hear three firearms bills; framework proposed for cannabis market; Moore package gains some GOP support

FIREARMS BILLS UP FOR COMMITTEE HEARING: Of his three gun-related bills scheduled for a committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher’s most important is Senate Bill 1, the Gun Safety Act, which in part would prohibit a person from knowingly wearing, carrying or transporting a firearm within 100 feet of a “place of public accommodation.” Senate Bill 86 that would prohibit anyone younger than 21 years old from owning a rifle or shotgun and Senate Bill 113 would allow victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers. William Ford/Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy