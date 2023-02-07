ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Valentine’s Day Not Your Thing? Try an Anti-Valentines Day Cabaret

By Rachel Marty
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 3 days ago

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) With Valentine’s Day a week away, some people are already beginning to feel the love.

“I think Valentine’s Day is a romantic holiday,” said Muriyah Lund, a Eureka resident. “I think that it doesn’t necessarily get enough press and stuff because people think it’s hokey or corny, you know?”

Others are not so gushy about the holiday.

“I’m not a big fan of the holiday,” said Garett Tsui, a Manilla resident. “It’s all commercial, and I don’t really appreciate that, I’m kind of sick of it.”

If you’re like Tsui and you’re not in the mood, an Anti-Valentines Day Cabaret at the Redwood Curtain is premiering for one night only on February 11th.

“We thought, you know, everybody does Valentine’s Day. Let’s do something that’s anti-Valentine’s Day,” said Christina Jioras, the box office manager at Redwood Curtain who is also on the Board of Directors.

“We tried to steer away from too many, Oh, you broke my heart. And I’m so sad songs and it’s a lot more, I’m so much better off without you songs in there,” she said.

Jioras also mentioned that for this particular production, unlike any of their others, they acquired a liquor license. So they will be serving adult beverages at the Cabaret.

To get tickets to the show you can visit redwoodcurtain.com

[This post contains video, click to play]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0ygI_0kfrs5Gz00

The post Valentine’s Day Not Your Thing? Try an Anti-Valentines Day Cabaret appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

College of the Redwoods to Host “Dragging Through Time” Drag Queen Show and Celebration

The College of the Redwoods Multicultural & Equity Center, in partnership with the CR Queer Student Union (QSU) and Lost Coast Pride, will host a drag queen show on April 29, 2023, in the CR Theater on the main Eureka campus. This family friendly event will feature a pre-celebration with music, food and craft vendors, face painting, and informational tabling. Proceeds from the theater portion of the event will support Lost Coast Pride.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn: An ‘infectious laugh’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn, loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, and wonderful friend, born in...
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Celebrate Black Liberation Month this Year with Black Humboldt

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM) February marks what many know as Black History Month, but recent re-framing of the annual celebration gives it a more accurate name, Black Liberation Month.  “Black History Month sometimes makes your brain immediately go to the past,” said Mo Harper-Desir (right), a Volunteer Coordinator at the local non-profit Black Humboldt. “The point […] The post Celebrate Black Liberation Month this Year with Black Humboldt appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more

Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 10, 2023

HUMBOLDT TODAY: Senior homelessness is on the rise, the Arcata Gateway Plan moves forward at glacial pace, plus where in Humboldt are you watching the Super Bowl? Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor. FURTHER READING:. HUMBOLDT TODAY can be viewed on LoCO’s homepage...
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo Kicked off this Morning at Blue Lake Casino!

The Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo is celebrating their 13th year this weekend! It was created by Ted and Amy Marks, the owners of NorCal Tattoo, partnering with Blue Lake Casino. This four day event is dedicated to tattooing, piercing, and getting a chance to see artwork from around the world. Ted Marks, has around 18 […] The post Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo Kicked off this Morning at Blue Lake Casino! appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka High School Student Set to Represent Humboldt County at the State Poetry Out Loud Competition

Humboldt County’s annual Poetry Out Loud Contest took place on Sunday, February 5th at the Morris Graves Museum of Art. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest open to all high school students across the country. Each year, the Humboldt Arts Council organizes and hosts our county contest. This year students from two county schools participated, including Eureka High School, and Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School. Zoe LoCicero from Eureka School was announced as the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Champion for Humboldt County. Evie Dowd, a student at Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School came in second place.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Retired Humboldt Sheriff Gary Philp dies on Feb. 6

EUREKA, Calif. — Retired Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp died yesterday surrounded by his family. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced today on Facebook and recognized Philp for his 38 years of service in law enforcement. He served as Humboldt County's elected sheriff for eight years, from 2002 to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!

Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options

EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Local Youth get a Late Christmas with ‘Shop with a Cop’

A parade of cop cars could be seen traveling from the Wharfinger to Target in Eureka this afternoon! This is because the previously cancelled December’s Shop With A Cop was rescheduled for today. The original event had originally been cancelled due to the many earthquakes at the time. The fifty pre-selected kids met with the […] The post Local Youth get a Late Christmas with ‘Shop with a Cop’ appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Lyn Edward Bagley, 1969-2022

Lyn Edward Bagley was tragically taken from this earth on December 21, 2022 at the age of 53 from a hit and run accident on Highway 299. He was born February 3, 1969 to Carl and Frances Bagley in Fortuna. Lyn — a.k.a “the Legend” and a.k.a “The Bags” —...
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

“Speaking Soulatluk in Eureka” Project is Underway

Earlier this month the National Endowment for the Arts grant was given to the Ink People for the Arts in partnership with the Wiyot tribe and the City of Eureka. The $50K grant is being used to develop a language revitalization project called “Speaking Soulatluk in Eureka.” Gabrielle Gopinath with Ink People for the Arts […] The post “Speaking Soulatluk in Eureka” Project is Underway appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

One Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales After Warrants Served in Eureka and Loleta

On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a large amount of fentanyl. HCDTF agents obtained information that Joshua Scott VanDyke, 47 year old from Eureka, was selling large amounts of fentanyl from Loleta and Eureka. Agents obtained a search warrant for a trailer located near the intersection of Church Street and Montgomery Street in Loleta and a residence on the 4000 Block of Meyers Ave in Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Missing Washington Man Found Dead by the Highway

The case of a missing man here on the North Coast took a tragic turn after his body was found along the highway. The 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 just north of Orick. Johnson has been a well-known local commercial fisherman in the area. He’d originally traveled from Santa Cruz and docked […] The post Missing Washington Man Found Dead by the Highway appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ORICK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities

It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased

Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Search and Rescue Quickly Locate Missing Clam Beach Hiker

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
1K+
Followers
630
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy