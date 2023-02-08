Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Wayne and Greene Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to rise and is forecast to crest at a stage of 23.2 feet by Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Flooding of streets begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady at 4.0 feet through early next week, then is forecast to fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
