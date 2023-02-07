Effective: 2023-02-09 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Batesville affecting Independence County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Woodruff and Prairie Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Batesville. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Moderate flooding is occurring. State Highway 14 near Oil Trough, and farmland along the river may be flooded. A crest of 18 feet at the bridge is equivalent to a crest of 30 feet at the Lock One Tailwater staff gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Batesville 15.0 15.7 Thu 8 PM 18.6 17.8 14.5 19.0 12 AM 2/11

