KFDM-TV
Hot pursuit: Southeast Texas county sees notable rise in high-speed chases
More drivers see red and blue lights in their rearview mirrors, but instead of pulling to the right side of the road, they are hitting the gas. Most recently, Michelle Simon, 53, led authorities on a chase from Jefferson County to downtown Houston. A week later, Simon is still jailed in Jefferson County held on a $130,000 bond.
KFDM-TV
SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing
ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Girls Basketball - 21-6A Tie Breaker: Summer Creek 49 West Brook 46 F/OT
Beaumont, Tx — The West Brook Lady Bruins lost a tough battle in overtime to Summer Creek for the top spot in District 21-6A. The Lady Bruins will face Pasadena Memorial on Tuesday, February 14 at 6pm at Channelview High School.
