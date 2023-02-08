ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Public meeting set for Hwy. 42 roundabout in Ascension Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will conduct an open house public meeting for the proposed Hwy. 42 at Joe Sevario Road roundabout project from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Oak Grove Community Park in Prairieville. The proposed project would consist of replacing the existing two-way stop intersection on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

OLOL and Ascension Parish announce new partnership

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health and Ascension Parish hope to provide better access to healthcare through a new partnership. As part of the agreement, OLOL and Ascension Parish will jointly operate the Ascension Parish Health Unit and the Ascension Parish Counseling Center. “The mental...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7

GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wrkf.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of February 2-9

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of February 2-9: Douglas Savoy, 61, Rte. 2, Box 43, Westlake was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Jermaine Jones, 28, 1409 W St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette was charged w/ Aggravated Assault w/ Firearm;. Wendy Wilson, 41266 Knollwood Dr, Sorrento...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
