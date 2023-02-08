FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
Public meeting set for Hwy. 42 roundabout in Ascension Parish
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores
OLOL and Ascension Parish announce new partnership
Authorities offer safety reminders during busy weekend of parades
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
Funding aims to grow and support initiatives to safely reduce jail population in East Baton Rouge Parish
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7
Student removed from classroom Friday after bringing airsoft gun to Pointe Coupee high school
Mardi Gras 2023: Krewe of Artemis attracts huge crowd to downtown Baton Rouge
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Jobs available in Capital Region recover to pre-pandemic levels
EBR Dept. of Transportation narrows down 15 roadways to move traffic during I-10 widening project
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
Deputies respond to scene of man barricaded inside home in Livingston Parish
Livingston Parish sheriff, school board ordered to answer lawsuit claims
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of February 2-9
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
Video shows middle school basketball coach threatening student; school system investigating
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0