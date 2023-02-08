ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Starts New Weight Loss Business After Drastic 100-Lb. Drop

Janelle Brown, Kody’s ex-wife and one of the casts of the reality TV series, Sister Wives has started her personal weight loss business after achieving her weight reduction goals using Plexus products. “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same,” an insider disclosed to The U.S. Sun. “She’s half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She’s got to be at least 100 pounds down.”
realitytitbit.com

Who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives and is Kody his biological father?

TLC series Sister Wives has shocked the millions of viewers who have been following Kody Brown‘s romantic life for the past 17 seasons. Married by paper and ‘spiritually’, the Brown family tree has increased throughout the years – but who is Dayton Brown from Sister Wives?
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown DUMPED by Potential New Sister Wife; Humiliation Caught on Camera!

We have our first update on Sister Wives Season 18, and it’s a whopper. According to The Sun, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are intent to re-entering into a polygamous arrangement… after Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown ALL left the former at various points in the past year or so.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
UTAH STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?

Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
OK! Magazine

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Secretly Gave Birth To 5th Son In November

Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has welcomed her fifth child!"Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah [Scott]," a source revealed of the mother-of-five, who decided to keep this pregnancy a secret.“She has only told close family and friends," the insider confirmed to a news publication of her and her boyfriend's newborn.Lowry and Scott first went Instagram Official in May 2022, gushing at the time, "all good over here," alongside a cute couples photo.The reality star is a mom to four other sons with three previous partners. Lowry shares Issac, 13, with ex-boyfriend Jo...
E! News

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation

Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Won't Appear Much Next Season

According to The Sun, one of the ex-wives of Kody Brown won't be seen on the show much next season. The source told the outlet that Meri Brown will "hardly make any appearances" in the upcoming season following her split from Kody and the rest of the Brown family.
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Shaeeda Sween Suffers Tragic Miscarriage

Even as this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues to introduce new couples, the Happily Ever After? cast remains on our minds. Just a few weeks ago, Angela was screaming on our screens, Big Ed was being a manipulative creep, and Bilal and Shaeeda were trying for a baby.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy