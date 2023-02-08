Read full article on original website
Vice
A Japanese photographer’s unconventional family portraits
There are no family portraits in the history of Japanese photography quite like Masaki Yamamoto’s Guts (2018). Exhibiting 92 brilliantly blunt fly-on-the-wall photos of his seven-member family during their cluttered, 18-year tenancy in a one-room apartment in Kobe, Japan, the book offered a unique and unashamed view of domestic life amongst towering heaps of laundry, dirty dishes and newspapers.
Louisiana City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Louisiana.
Casa Susanna review – this portrait of queer life in an era of illegality is incredibly moving
This beautiful documentary tells the tale of a 1960s resort that offered total freedom to ‘cross-dressing men’ to be themselves. It’s a poignant, celebratory, sad story
Composer Alexandre Desplat Breaks Down The Score Of ‘Pinocchio’ & Finding “Moments Of Joy And Happiness” Amidst Grief
It’s impossible to talk about Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio without considering the music. Del Toro’s Netflix adaptation of the Carlo Collodi story takes place in 1930s Italy, during the Fascist reign of Benito Mussolini. In this story, woodcarver Geppetto (David Bradley) loses his son Carlo in an aerial bombing and carves Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) from the tree at his son’s grave. Composer Alexandre Desplat, who worked with del Toro on The Shape of Water, was tasked with capturing the “joyous melancholy” of the wooden boy in music. To enhance the connection between the character of Pinocchio and the music, Desplat...
The week in classical: Strand international piano series; The Barber of Seville; Konstantin Krimmel & Ammiel Bushakevitz – review
Murray McLachlan kicks off a new piano series in style; the Royal Opera’s latest Rossini revival delights. Plus, a lunchtime recital to stop you in your tracks
This hairless dog was once revered as an underworld guide. Now, they sell for $3,500
Owners of Xoloitzcuintles tout the iconic hairless dog breed's loyalty and sacred role in Indigenous Mexican history.
NPR
Gezan & Million Wish Collective, 'Tokyo Dub Story'
"Tokyo Dub Story" is abuzz with voices that ask questions ("Will you cry every time you remember me?"), give exclamations ("Teacher, my stomach hurts!") and engage with one another in an ostensible dialogue ("All we need is love / Love is not enough"). It's pieced together by Japanese experimentalists Gezan and the Million Wish Collective, their composition like a game of exquisite corpse. Occasionally, their fluttering collage feels as if life is flashing before you as a series of everyday utterances. A drum beat arrives to ground the chatter, then ambience and glitched vocals weave everything into a rich tapestry: it's the charming naïveté of The Books mixed with the meditative poignancy of Japanese acts like Asa-Chang & Junray. Throat singing gets folded in, too, granting "Tokyo Dub Story" a sacred aura. Consider this a reminder to appreciate the words all around us, whether confessional or quotidian, impassioned or silly.
