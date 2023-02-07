Read full article on original website
Man confesses to abusing several Logan boys 25 years ago
LOGAN — A 63-year-old former Logan man has pleaded guilty to abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison next month. Archuleta appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to...
Scout food drive set for Saturday February 11
LOGAN–The Boy Scouts of America Crossroads Council would like the public to be aware they are hosting their Scouting for Food Drive tomorrow Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Jason Eborn the scout executive of the Old Ephraim District of the Crossroads of the West Council said they are hoping to have people bring food to scouts for their 37th annual food drive.
USU falters late and loses at San Jose State
SAN JOSE – With four minutes left in the game, Utah State held a 58-57 lead over San Jose State. The Aggies weren’t playing perfect, but just good enough to grind out a win. But over those final four minutes, the Spartans would score points on all but one trip down the court. USU meanwhile scored just six points the rest of the way and made only one field goal (making zero shots in the final 3:04 of the game).
