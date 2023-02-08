ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

KSNT News

Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County court filings include meth, sales tax charges

FALLS CITY – Felony charges filed recently in Richardson County court allege drug offenses, conspiracy and sales tax evasion. Ashley Pohlman, 37, of Falls City is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Court records say chunks of meth were sitting on a digital scale when Richardson County sheriff’s...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Cop details bizarre behavior after broken window at statehouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most days are calm for the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers charged with patrolling the grounds at the state capitol building. That was not the case as Bryce Manker was patrolling the capitol grounds after hours on Jan. 26. “While I was in my vehicle, I was approached by a white male yelling […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women

NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
jcpost.com

Father, son arrested after meth lab catches fire in Pott. Co.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son...
LOUISVILLE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

High Speed Pursuit Near Cameron Ends in Arrest of Kearney Man

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A high speed chase near Cameron on Wednesday ended with the arrest of the driver. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit took place around noon on I-35 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
CAMERON, MO
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after not using his turn signal led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his car. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials arrested Shawn M. Kilburn, 45, of Topeka, after he was pulled over a 1999 white Buick LeSabre in the 100 block of NE Coachlight Dr. as he failed to properly signal a turn.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Probation ordered in Falls City controlled-buy case

FALLS CITY – Chance Simon, 39, of Falls City was sentenced to 48 months probation for delivery of a hazardous drug in May and June of 2021. Simon was arrested as the result of a Richardson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The sheriff’s office provided money to a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Simon.
FALLS CITY, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Denied Bond in Felony Assault Case

A Saint Joseph man faces a felony assault charge in Buchanan County court. Court documents say James Bernard Brickhouse faces a felony charge of first-degree assault or attempted assault. Records list that charge from November 2, 2022. The court denied Brickhouse’s bond Tuesday. Future court dates for Brickhouse are...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WIBW

Officials search for those responsible for heavy gunfire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least two suspects they believe were responsible for early-morning heavy gunfire in Central Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to several locations in the central part of the city with reports of gunfire. These locations include:
LAWRENCE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Man Injured in Andrew County Crash Thursday

A Nebraska man suffered injuries in an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:50 Thursday morning on I-29, at mile marker 63, as 21-year-old Falls City, Nebraska, resident David J. Reynold drove southbound. Troopers say Reynold lost control, went off the...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

