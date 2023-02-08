2022’s Top Real Estate Agent in Ocala & Marion County Florida:. Ocala Horse Properties’ Matt Varney is the top realtor of Ocala and Marion County for 2022. While many agents are strong in either sales or listings, Matt is a strong leader in both, with numbers for both sales AND listing volumes coming in at nearly $75,000,000. His listings and sales volume totaled an impressive $149,104,800. The next closest farm agent totaled $48,277,655, more than a hundred million dollars less.

OCALA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO