mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC backs meat processing facility, local ranches
Alachua County wants to support local ranchers and food systems with a proposed meat processing facility in Newberry. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has already dedicated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build the site, but on Thursday BOCC Chair Anna Prizzia released a full position statement on behalf of the commission.
WCJB
Wastewater infrastructure in North Central Florida to receive part of $240 million grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding as part of a $240 million push for environmental protection. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the money through the Wastewater Grant Program, which will help to support 36 wastewater projects in Florida. That includes Gainesville, which is...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Surtax may fund two new GNV fire stations
The Gainesville City Commission accepted the 2023 infrastructure plan with a slate of projects already underway on the Wild Spaces Public Places side of the surtax. The plan outlines how to use the city’s portion of new infrastructure surtax voters passed in November. It came days after Alachua County listened to two 10-year plans on allocating the funds.
waste360.com
Gainesville Residents Fight Construction Landfill Expansion
Residents in the eastern area of Gainesville, Fla. are voicing their opposition for a permit to expand a nearby landfill. As the city experiences rapid expansion, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection intends to give Florence Recycling and Disposal a permit to "nearly double in height." This isn't the first...
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
ocala-news.com
Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program
The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
WCJB
Northeast 39th Avenue temporarily closes for pedestrian safety improvements project
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Transportation announced plans to begin a mobility and safety improvements project on Northeast 39th Avenue, adjacent to the Gainesville Regional Airport. The construction, which is slated to begin next week, is aiming to increase pedestrian safety and mobility. A Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon will...
ocala-news.com
Resident says dentists in Ocala/Marion County have lack of competition, technical skill
I completely agree with the other writer concerning dentists in this area. My wife has her regular dentist in another city, but due to a cavity that has grown, she wanted to get her teeth cleaned and the tooth pulled. We have a dental discount plan that we are members...
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
WCJB
Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
alachuachronicle.com
School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
WCJB
Ocala Fire Rescue to receive Assistance To Firefighters grant from FEMA
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue was selected as the recipient of the Assistance To Firefighters grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The department is set to receive over $380,000 to buy new equipment and improve safety. Florida Rep. Kat Cammack announced the grant on Wednesday. “I’m so...
ocalahorseproperties.com
Matt Varney – Ocala’s Top Real Estate Agent in 2022
2022’s Top Real Estate Agent in Ocala & Marion County Florida:. Ocala Horse Properties’ Matt Varney is the top realtor of Ocala and Marion County for 2022. While many agents are strong in either sales or listings, Matt is a strong leader in both, with numbers for both sales AND listing volumes coming in at nearly $75,000,000. His listings and sales volume totaled an impressive $149,104,800. The next closest farm agent totaled $48,277,655, more than a hundred million dollars less.
WCJB
City of Williston officials celebrate grand opening of Fireman’s Park
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - City hall in the city of Williston will be closed for a celebration on Thursday. City officials are putting down their pens and picking up a drink for the grand opening of Fireman’s Park. City hall will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. The...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: New mental health facility coming to Lake City at LakeShore Hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For three years the former Shands LakeShore Hospital has sat vacant in Lake City. Now, thanks to an agreement between the Lakeshore Hospital Authority and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, it will become a brand new mental health facility. “Super excited,” said Meridian COO, Lauren Cohn. “I...
ocala-news.com
Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
alachuachronicle.com
Prizzia: Meat processing facility will support farmers, ranchers, and our environment
It is often said that the last crop planted by a struggling farmer or rancher is houses in a development. Small and midsize farmers and ranchers are struggling to survive as they compete in global markets with little control over pricing. However, with investment in building a local food economy,...
