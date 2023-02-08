ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC backs meat processing facility, local ranches

Alachua County wants to support local ranchers and food systems with a proposed meat processing facility in Newberry. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has already dedicated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build the site, but on Thursday BOCC Chair Anna Prizzia released a full position statement on behalf of the commission.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Surtax may fund two new GNV fire stations

The Gainesville City Commission accepted the 2023 infrastructure plan with a slate of projects already underway on the Wild Spaces Public Places side of the surtax. The plan outlines how to use the city’s portion of new infrastructure surtax voters passed in November. It came days after Alachua County listened to two 10-year plans on allocating the funds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
waste360.com

Gainesville Residents Fight Construction Landfill Expansion

Residents in the eastern area of Gainesville, Fla. are voicing their opposition for a permit to expand a nearby landfill. As the city experiences rapid expansion, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection intends to give Florence Recycling and Disposal a permit to "nearly double in height." This isn't the first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program

The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala Fire Rescue to receive Assistance To Firefighters grant from FEMA

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue was selected as the recipient of the Assistance To Firefighters grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The department is set to receive over $380,000 to buy new equipment and improve safety. Florida Rep. Kat Cammack announced the grant on Wednesday. “I’m so...
OCALA, FL
ocalahorseproperties.com

Matt Varney – Ocala’s Top Real Estate Agent in 2022

2022’s Top Real Estate Agent in Ocala & Marion County Florida:. Ocala Horse Properties’ Matt Varney is the top realtor of Ocala and Marion County for 2022. While many agents are strong in either sales or listings, Matt is a strong leader in both, with numbers for both sales AND listing volumes coming in at nearly $75,000,000. His listings and sales volume totaled an impressive $149,104,800. The next closest farm agent totaled $48,277,655, more than a hundred million dollars less.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
OCALA, FL

