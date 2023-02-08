SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple more days of warm weather then a minor chill moves in behind cold front late Saturday. We will see another warm and muggy day on Friday with highs warming into the low to mid 80s. We will see a few late day showers or possible thunderstorm pop up along the sea breeze will inland. The rain chance is only 20% for mainly inland rain. Skies will be mostly sunny after a bit of fog in the morning.

