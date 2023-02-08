ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Windy weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system gathering over the Gulf Coast States will sweep a cold front our way late on Saturday. We will see warm temperatures continue on Saturday with lows in the mid 60s and warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon. The rain chance during the morning hours is at 20% for a passing shower.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storm system brings changes for weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple more days of warm weather then a minor chill moves in behind cold front late Saturday. We will see another warm and muggy day on Friday with highs warming into the low to mid 80s. We will see a few late day showers or possible thunderstorm pop up along the sea breeze will inland. The rain chance is only 20% for mainly inland rain. Skies will be mostly sunny after a bit of fog in the morning.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cool and breezy for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been perfect for the area beaches as of late but that will be changing a bit as a cold front moves through on Saturday. We will see cooler weather slip in behind the front along with breezy conditions as well. Thursday looks to...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Hunsader Farms could see changes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Home Instead’s Venice location hiring caregivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Home Instead is holding a hiring event to fill both part-time and full-time positions on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office, 141 Pong Cypress Road Venice, FL 34292. According to a survey done by FleishmanHillard, by the end of the...
VENICE, FL
Bay News 9

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater wants to give U.S. 19 a new look

City officials in Clearwater believe the 7-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 19 could be the sight of major growth in the Tampa Bay Area. They're looking to redevelop it, add jobs, shops and places for people to live.
CLEARWATER, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Car rolls into water at Centennial Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Bradenton and Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrate Valentines Day with some local events couples will love on the Suncoast. The Beatles said it best, “All you need is love!” Experience the sounds of the Fab Four with “The Liverpool Legends” a grammy-nominated tribute band playing at the Riverview Performing Arts Center Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. The group will be accompanied by The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
BRADENTON, FL
wfla.com

Missing diver found alive off coast of Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT notifying residents of construction at US 41/Gulfstream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary daytime lane closure near the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and lasting through Valentine’s Day, there will be lane closures in the outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville. Work will start...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy