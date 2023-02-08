Read full article on original website
Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
What’s happening this weekend? 2/11-2/12
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be Valentine’s Day just yet, but that isn’t stopping the event scene in Bismarck and Dickinson. The three cities are hosting a few events over the weekend that people of all ages are sure to love! Bismarck/Mandan Crimes of the Heart — The tragic comedy performance written by […]
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
6 Legitimate Businesses That Could Take This Prime Spot In Mandan
Here are some options to move into the old Colonial spot on the Strip.
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
In Mandan – Hot 97.5’s Andi Ahne – “At The Top Of Her Game”
This will be one of the easiest stories I will ever write... ...Why? Because I have a chance to tell you about a rising star that I am privileged to work with here at our Mandan studios - Let me first say that we are located here on the strip at 4303 Memorial Hwy - the company we work for is Townsquare Media. So Bismarck's contribution to Townsquare Media is 5 radio stations - Hot 97.5, All-New 96.5 The Walleye, Cool 98.7, US 103.3, and Super Talk 1270.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
In Bismarck -Valentine’s Day Came Early For An Amazing Young Man
I have some new heroes in town... ...and I want to take a couple of minutes to share them with you. To me, there is no argument for the saying "North Dakota Nice", I can write a book on all the wonderful examples of it in the 9 years I have lived out here. They come in all shapes and sizes too, however, their hearts beat the same.
KFYR-TV
Projected outlook predicts low flood risk
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow might still be covering the ground in North Dakota but that doesn’t mean early flood forecasting isn’t happening. An early statewide outlook was released on Thursday by the National Weather Service. “How soon does that snow melt, does it go into the ground...
KFYR-TV
Keeping the Lakota/Dakota language alive with classes at UTTC
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a language is lost, it can be gone forever. Now a group of people is striving to maintain the history and the Lakota language. Here in this classroom, a Native language is being revived, on a coloring sheet or more advanced coursework where there is a space for every age in the community.
wdayradionow.com
Two Ben Franklin Middle School students advance to state spelling bee competition
(Cass County, ND) -- Two Ben Franklin Middle School students will be headed to the State Spelling Bee in Bismarck following their Cass County win. Eighth grader Chinmay Gopi and Seventh Grader Luna Gasevic are advancing to the state tournament, and will be competing against 98 other competitors for the final spell-off. Another Ben Franklin Middle School student, Mia Heinrich, finished third place. The State champion will represent North Dakota in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
Bomb threat causes evacuation at South Bismarck Walmart
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police responded to the South Bismarck Walmart early this morning regarding a bomb threat that came in around 7:50 a.m. According to the Bismarck Police Department, management at the South Walmart evacuated the store while members of the Bismarck Police Bomb Squad and Bismarck Police Department assisted management with clearing […]
KFYR-TV
Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge rejected a proposed pretrial agreement Wednesday that would have dropped a negligent homicide charge against a Minnesota man. Prosecutors say in March last year, Hashi Shire, 37, was arguing with his passenger when driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers at high speeds on ice-covered I-94 in Morton County. They say he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
kvrr.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students say officials from Jamestown Public Schools have yet to reach out to them regarding last week’s basketball game where racial slurs and taunts were targeted at players of color. “I guess I would have never said anything, but...
Long-time basketball coach passes away after battle with cancer
After a lengthy battle with cancer, long-time Bismarck area basketball coach Jim Jeske passed away Wednesday. Jeske coached at Century High School and most recently at Bismarck State College in the 2021-22 season, stepping away due to health. From New England, ND, Jeske worked many jobs in education, including arriving at Bismarck Public Schools in […]
KFYR-TV
Flasher second graders call 911
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - Responders say it’s important to know what to do in an emergency. They say even young children can be taught about 911 and when and when not to place a call. Second graders in Flasher met with law enforcement and dispatchers to learn that lesson first-hand.
KFYR-TV
Sentencing date for Nikki Entzel moved
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sentencing for a Bismarck woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband and setting her house on fire has been moved up. According to court records, Nikki Entzel, 41, will now be sentenced on February 17. Entzel was to be sentenced on January 4 but her defense attorney, Thomas Glass, filed a pre-sentence investigation in December which delayed the process. A psychological evaluation which is required for the pre-sentencing investigation has been completed.
