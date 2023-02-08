ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

From Warm Wednesday, To the Rainy Thursday, To Possible Saturday Flurries??

By Ashley Gann
 3 days ago

Tonight it will remain mild with a few clouds rolling into town. Rain chances stay low. We could have a sprinkle over near the Mississippi Alabama state line.

Tomorrow: We will have another warm day, as highs climb into low 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with an increase in clouds after sunset and an increase in rain chances as we move into early Thursday morning.

Outside of a few rogue showers late Wednesday afternoon and early evening, most of the heavy rain arrives with the front closer to midnight Thursday morning. There will be about a 9 hour window from the time the rain enters Alabama to the west, until it leaves our CBS 42 viewing area to the east.

Severe Weather: We have a low end severe weather risk. There are a few severe weather ingredients that check boxes, but not all boxes are checked. For example, the main core of unstable air stays in Mississippi, but there will be a little spillover of that energy into west Alabama around midnight as the front approaches. This is when and and where I’ll be concerned for any rotating storms. Then, the instability pretty much disappears as the line reaches I-65.

Marginal risk for severe weather in west Alabama

Flooding won’t be a big concern as the rainfall rates are expected to stay below flash flooding guidance. This line will also move relatively quickly. It will stall in west and southwest Alabama and could pose more of a flooding threat south of I-85.

Timeline: With the heaviest rain arrive right around midnight in West Alabama, this line will weaken as it moves across the state. Again, this is going to be sandwiched in those overnight hours mainly. Only a few morning showers will remain in East Alabama beyond sunrise Thursday.

