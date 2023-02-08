ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kotatv.com

Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats. For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters. The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Prepping for the busy open-air summer season, the Black Hills Sports Show, Outdoor Expo comes to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend, the Monument will once again be filled, this time with sporting and outdoor enthusiasts. The 41st Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo has vendors for the many different types of sporting activities, while also supporting organizations in the community. South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and The Naja Shriners Transportation Fund all benefit from the family-friendly event.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design. The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
kotatv.com

Box Elder grows in the entertainment business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
RAPID CITY, SD
Buffalo's Fire

Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death

Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snow & Wind will impact the morning commute Thursday

The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years. Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. South Dakota to continue to research children's mental health. Updated: 6...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards

The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City Police got the call about 4:15 Friday morning. According to reports, a driver was speeding through an east Rapid City neighborhood, crashing into a house on Degeest Drive hitting a gas meter, and causing an explosion. the house and two nearby buildings caught fire.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City

RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”
KELOLAND TV

1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion

RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home

RAPID CITY, SD

