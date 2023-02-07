Read full article on original website
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
How gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Atlas Obscura
Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point
Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
WBOC
Division of Small Business Awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware Companies
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business recognized 10 small businesses Wednesday as winners of the sixth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grants. Awardees in the latest round of the competition include a company that created an app for parents to track school buses, a beer garden, an apiary, and an electrical company.
Delaware 3rd on list of most-relaxed states
Delaware is the third most-relaxed state, based on how often residents Google for various terms related to sleep – or its lack. Hush., a bedding and mattress brand in Canada, used Google Trends to discover the level of interest in nine search terms: sleep anxiety, how to sleep better, insomnia, why can’t I sleep, sleep remedies, sounds for sleep, weighted ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
But if Pennsylvania's favorite furry weatherman Punxsutawney Phil is to be believed, we have a few weeks to go before the warmer temperatures and the longer days are upon us. There are several items on the events calendar over the next couple of weeks worthy of your consideration, however, including the annual Seaside Boat Show in Ocean City next weekend.
Strangers with Candy: Delaware‘s Chocolate Box Murders of 1898
Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Tributes pour in for Delaware’s ‘trailblazing’ Bishop Aretha Morton
Aretha Morton — the longest-serving pastor of Wilmington’s Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral — died Saturday at the age of 85. Bishop Morton is being remembered as a trailblazer and trusted counselor. In 1983, Morton became the first woman in state history to serve as pastor of...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Housing Authority requests additional funding for affordable housing initiatives
The Delaware State Housing Authority presented a request for an additional $8 million in for rental assistance and affordable housing development programs before the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee on Thursday. The funding would supplement Gov. John Carney’s proposed $101 million in spending on affordable housing initiatives in 2024 —...
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware House bill looks to aid police recruitment, public safety
A Bi-Partisan bill in the Delaware House of Representatives is seeking to pump $20 million to Delaware's police agencies to help with recruitment and enforcement. House Bill 39 would create the Expanded Protection for Our Communities and Homes (EPOCH) Grand Program, with the money being distributed to 50 various police agencies throughout Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
HUD Secretary Fudge highlights plans to extend housing assistance for borrowers in Delaware visit
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two million homeowners have received help from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to stay in their homes despite lost wages as a result of COVID-19. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, touting that success and talking with...
WMDT.com
DE lawmakers propose legislation for safer roads and communities
“Your most valuable resources are human resources. So, you need the people to help execute the plans particularly if you’re trying to do more in community policing,” Chief Johnson said. Delaware lawmakers proposing House Bill 39, calling it a push to increase public safety. It would establish the...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
delawarepublic.org
Lawmaker proposes narrower approach to scaling back realty transfer tax
A state lawmaker is revisiting a push to scale back Delaware’s realty transfer tax, albeit using a more limited approach. Delaware’s four percent realty transfer has been scrutinized by lawmakers and Delaware’s Board of Realtor. for the past half-decade. It is significantly higher than neighboring states after...
New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted
DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
WBOC
Delaware OHS Increases DUI Patrols Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend
DOVER, Del. (Feb. 6, 2023) — Beginning February 9 and continuing through March 19, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is teaming up with local and State Police to increase high visibility DUI Patrols ahead of the Super Bowl Weekend and through St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. This enforcement campaign aims to put a stop to impaired drivers on Delaware roadways and remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
