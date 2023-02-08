ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minneapolis Felon Charged with Illegal Firearm Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with a gun in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Muhnee Bailey has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in November 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department saw Bailey at an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms

A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 teenage boys involved in fatal crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Devoted transportation advocate inspires Bicycle Safety Act

Toward the end of last year the Twin Cities lost a tireless and graceful advocate for all things transportation—Bill Dooley. A retired lobbyist who was a transportation advocate for over the last decade, Dooley passed away December 23 after a lengthy battle with cancer. People who worked with Dooley...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Huge Fentanyl Bust in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities today reported a massive drug bust. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed earlier this week in Minneapolis and resulted in the seizure of over 5 pounds of powder fentanyl, over a pound of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, nearly 1300 fentanyl pills and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns

Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Two men shot, wounded inside Uptown restaurant

Two men were shot inside the Breakfast Klub restaurant in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood Thursday. Officers responded around 12:10 p.m. to the restaurant in the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue, and found the two men with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, according to Minneapolis police spokesman Brian Feintech. Both were transported to HCMC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Two Minnesota men indicted for online romance fraud targeting elderly victims

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - An online romantic fraud scheme has led two Twin Cities’ men to be indicted by a federal grand jury. According to separate indictments, 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park took part in online romance fraud schemes that targeted mainly elderly victims around the country.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two people injured. According to Minneapolis Police, just after noon, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis, Minn. woman is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine. According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 52-year-old Roxanne Rankin of Minneapolis, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin Healthcare responds to social media claims about overdoses

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities health officials say a new viral social media claim about opioid overdose deaths isn't completely accurate. The widely-viewed tweet claims overdose deaths at the Hennepin County Medical Center have "skyrocketed" recently due to a "bad batch" of drugs. However, a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Two Black Minnesota police chiefs on what went wrong with policing in Memphis

Mourners gathered last week in Memphis, Tenn. to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was fiercely beaten by police officers. His death has renewed calls for police reform nationally and in Minnesota, at a time when public confidence in police continues to drop and some police departments struggle to retain officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
106.9 KROC

Jury Convicts Minnesota Felon for Fentanyl Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Maple Grove Felon for fentanyl trafficking, possession of a machine gun and other federal firearm violations. The jury reached the guilty verdicts following a two-day trail in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced Tuesday. He says the conviction calls for a minimum sentencing of 30 years in federal prison.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy