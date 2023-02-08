Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern collapses in 79-54 home loss to Maryland
Northwestern looked to catch lightning in a bottle against No. 8 Maryland on a rainy Thursday night. The Wildcats (8-16, 1-12 Big Ten) provided an early test for the Terrapins (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) but cataclysmically crumbled in a 79-54 home loss. NU won the opening tip, but Maryland guard...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Ohio State 63
Back in January, when Northwestern hosted Ohio State to start the New Year, it was served a comprehensive defeat. Six weeks later, with the two teams going on completely different trajectories, the Wildcats got their revenge, being victorious at Columbus for only the third time since 1977. NU opened the...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: The B-Team: Buie, Barnhizer and Beran propel Northwestern to road victory against Ohio State
Good things come in threes. For Northwestern, the driving force in its Thursday win against Ohio State was not only sparked by success from beyond the arc but also the efforts of a prolific B-team trio: sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer, senior guard Boo Buie and senior forward Robbie Beran. On...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern overcomes Ohio State’s efficient shooting, guts it out 69-63
Northwestern’s Jan. 1 contest wasn’t how it wanted to ring in the new year. On their home turf and second conference matchup of the season, the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) were handed a 16-point loss from Ohio State. This wasn’t a shock to many, though, as Sports Illustrated ranked the Buckeyes the fifth-best team in the conference during their preseason rankings, whereas the Cats stood at second-to-last in the “better luck next year” category.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: What to Watch For: Northwestern is looking to avenge January defeat to Ohio State in Columbus
At the turn of the year, Ohio State waltzed into Welsh-Ryan Arena and comfortably beat Northwestern 73-57. It was a dismal offensive showing from the Wildcats, who shot 28.4% from the field, 29% from distance and 58.8% from the charity stripe in the loss. However, the two teams’ paths have...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston selects winners in first youth art contest
The Reparations Committee and Evanston Arts Council selected four winners in the city’s first-ever youth art contest. The prompt for the contest was the question, “What comes to mind when you think of reparations?”. The four winners are Maia Faith Hadaway, a UCLA student; Asiah Williams, an Evanston...
Daily Northwestern
NU professors and students react, discuss solutions to warming Evanston winters
Though some may enjoy the warmer weather, Northwestern professors and students worry last month’s increase in temperature — rising about 8.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1981 on average — presents the impact of global climate change. Biology Prof. Joseph Walsh has identified various mechanisms, such as rising carbon...
Daily Northwestern
In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus
After his wheelchair flipped over on one of Northwestern’s uneven sidewalks last spring, Alec Cabacungan broke his hip. The Medill junior has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The condition causes Cabacungan’s bones to break easily, making getting around difficult. NU’s bumpy, uneven terrain is unforgiving for those with physical disabilities — and the problems with the sidewalks are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accessibility concerns on campus.
Eater
A Promising Young Chef Plots a New Course in Lincoln Square
Christian Hunter looks to continue the legacy of Iliana Regan’s Michelin-starred Elizabeth. When Christian Hunter was chosen as a James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef in the Northeast last month, he’d already put in his notice at Community Table in Washington, Connecticut, and trained his sous chef to take over the kitchen. But the accolade isn’t giving Hunter any pause as he prepares to move to Chicago to helm Atelier, the new tasting-menu restaurant replacing Michelin-starred Elizabeth.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Daily Northwestern
Eli Williamson’s ‘Four Virtues’ exhibit highlights loving Black fathers
Southside photographer Eli Williamson documents loving fathers with their children in everyday settings. Williamson said the mission of his exhibit is to highlight and change the “negative stereotypical perception of Black fathers.”. “As a Black father myself, we’re not seen as virtuous,” Williamson said. “There’s no conversation about the...
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
Popculture
Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94
Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
Death of Northwestern student, Peter Salvino, ruled an accident
The death of a Northwestern student pulled from Diversey Harbor in late 2022 has been ruled accidental. Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old doctoral candidate, died from drowning and alcohol intoxication, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
wgnradio.com
‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’
It’s National Pizza Day, so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Comments / 0