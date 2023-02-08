ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Ohio State 63

Back in January, when Northwestern hosted Ohio State to start the New Year, it was served a comprehensive defeat. Six weeks later, with the two teams going on completely different trajectories, the Wildcats got their revenge, being victorious at Columbus for only the third time since 1977. NU opened the...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern overcomes Ohio State’s efficient shooting, guts it out 69-63

Northwestern’s Jan. 1 contest wasn’t how it wanted to ring in the new year. On their home turf and second conference matchup of the season, the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) were handed a 16-point loss from Ohio State. This wasn’t a shock to many, though, as Sports Illustrated ranked the Buckeyes the fifth-best team in the conference during their preseason rankings, whereas the Cats stood at second-to-last in the “better luck next year” category.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Northwestern

Evanston selects winners in first youth art contest

The Reparations Committee and Evanston Arts Council selected four winners in the city’s first-ever youth art contest. The prompt for the contest was the question, “What comes to mind when you think of reparations?”. The four winners are Maia Faith Hadaway, a UCLA student; Asiah Williams, an Evanston...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

NU professors and students react, discuss solutions to warming Evanston winters

Though some may enjoy the warmer weather, Northwestern professors and students worry last month’s increase in temperature — rising about 8.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1981 on average — presents the impact of global climate change. Biology Prof. Joseph Walsh has identified various mechanisms, such as rising carbon...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus

After his wheelchair flipped over on one of Northwestern’s uneven sidewalks last spring, Alec Cabacungan broke his hip. The Medill junior has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The condition causes Cabacungan’s bones to break easily, making getting around difficult. NU’s bumpy, uneven terrain is unforgiving for those with physical disabilities — and the problems with the sidewalks are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accessibility concerns on campus.
EVANSTON, IL
Eater

A Promising Young Chef Plots a New Course in Lincoln Square

Christian Hunter looks to continue the legacy of Iliana Regan’s Michelin-starred Elizabeth. When Christian Hunter was chosen as a James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef in the Northeast last month, he’d already put in his notice at Community Table in Washington, Connecticut, and trained his sous chef to take over the kitchen. But the accolade isn’t giving Hunter any pause as he prepares to move to Chicago to helm Atelier, the new tasting-menu restaurant replacing Michelin-starred Elizabeth.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Eli Williamson’s ‘Four Virtues’ exhibit highlights loving Black fathers

Southside photographer Eli Williamson documents loving fathers with their children in everyday settings. Williamson said the mission of his exhibit is to highlight and change the “negative stereotypical perception of Black fathers.”. “As a Black father myself, we’re not seen as virtuous,” Williamson said. “There’s no conversation about the...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94

Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’

It’s National Pizza Day, so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
CHICAGO, IL

