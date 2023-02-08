JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lockdown at Westside High School has been lifted after sounds of gunfire were heard in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools. Hello Westside High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, we want you to know that all students and staff are safe. However, the school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. We remind you that while a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO