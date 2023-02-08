ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Don Johnson

Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard

A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AMIkids Clay County executive director Maria Przybylski joined GMJ to talk about the work that is being done with at-risk boys in Clay County. Przbylski shared stories of how a positive influence on a young man's life can set him on a path for a bright future.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Duval County high school lockdown lifted after gunfire was heard nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lockdown at Westside High School has been lifted after sounds of gunfire were heard in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools. Hello Westside High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, we want you to know that all students and staff are safe. However, the school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. We remind you that while a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Ambria Turner took a risk to teach. She says it was well worth it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time for Teacher of the Week!. This week, our honoree comes from John E. Ford Montessori School. Ms. Ambria Turner teaches science, which is a dream come true for her. “I heard about the need for more teachers and it’s something I always thought...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
