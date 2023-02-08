Read full article on original website
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard
A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AMIkids Clay County executive director Maria Przybylski joined GMJ to talk about the work that is being done with at-risk boys in Clay County. Przbylski shared stories of how a positive influence on a young man's life can set him on a path for a bright future.
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools following police activity
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Due to police activity Orange Park, Grove Park Elementary and Orange Park Elementary were both closed briefly Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says it was investigating a shooting incident near Loring Ave and Industrial Loop and Park Ave and Campbell Ave involving two vehicles.
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Call on Army Corps to Fund Florida Project
This week, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to Michael Connor, the assistant secretary of the Army – Civil Works, detailing critical projects in Florida that merit new and continued funding. The letter is below. Dear Assistant Secretary Connor:. Pursuant to the Consolidated...
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby
Two elementary schools in Orange Park are on lockdown due to nearby police activity, the Orange Park Police Department said.
Duval County high school lockdown lifted after gunfire was heard nearby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lockdown at Westside High School has been lifted after sounds of gunfire were heard in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools. Hello Westside High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, we want you to know that all students and staff are safe. However, the school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. We remind you that while a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information.
St. Johns County Reentry Center made possible
Operation New Hope will now be offering nationally-recognized Ready4Work reentry training and support program to people prior to release from the St. Johns County Jail.
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
Teen injured trying to board Clay County school bus
A 14-year-old Clay County student was injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus. The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious, but stable injuries.
Ambria Turner took a risk to teach. She says it was well worth it.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time for Teacher of the Week!. This week, our honoree comes from John E. Ford Montessori School. Ms. Ambria Turner teaches science, which is a dream come true for her. “I heard about the need for more teachers and it’s something I always thought...
Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
Menstruation questions removed from high school sports eligibility survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High school athletes in Florida will not have to disclose information about their menstrual cycles in order to play sports. The Florida High School Athletics Association voted to remove questions regarding menstruation in an emergency meeting Thursday morning after public outrage over a new proposed physical evaluation form.
Green Cove Springs Police Department is giving a $2,000 sign-out bonus
The Green Cove Springs Police Department is hiring.
Middleburg High School student hurt after hit by a vehicle on County Road 218
Clay County Fire Rescue responded after child hit by bus on County Road 218 in Clay County.
FHP investigating double traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach.
Crash with fuel spill on I-95 north by airport, causing traffic backup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is reporting to a traffic crash with a fuel spill on I-95 north, north of Max Leggett Parkway. Anyone traveling to or from Jacksonville International Airport this Friday afternoon will face delays.
