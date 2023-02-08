ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed-itorial: Carr to Saints, for Dennis Allen a lot to like

By Ed Daniels
( WGNO ) — If you are Dennis Allen, there is a lot to like about Derek Carr.

And, few know more about Carr. He was drafted by Allen and the Raiders in the second round, pick 36 overall in 2014. Allen did not coach Carr, for long. He was fired in 2014 after going winless in four regular season games.

Carr has solid numbers. He’s thrown for more than 35 thousand yards, and completed 64.6 percent of his passes. And, he’s only 31.

His career record is not stellar. it is 63 wins, and 79 losses.

So was Derek Carr the reason why the Raiders didn’t have success? Or, is he a good quarterback for a bad franchise?

The Saints will likely bet that he is the former. Perhaps they have already agreed to compensation. And, if the Saints acquire Derek Carr, they can use their first round pick acquired from Denver to fill many other need areas.

They included defensive tackle, safety, wide receiver, offensive line, and running back.

And, by acquiring Derek Carr, the Saints are in the top half of starting quarterbacks in a 32 team league.

There are worse places to be, especially for a head coach who needs to show improvement after a 7 win season.

