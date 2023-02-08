The Greenwood girls’ basketball team has found its formula for success—lockdown defense. The Wildcats limited their three opponents this week to a combined 65 points or a superb 21.7 points per game as they have now won 5 in a row to run their record to 11-9. The run has propelled them in the power rankings to the 6-seed which, if holds, would give them a bye in the opening round of the District 3 tournament.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO