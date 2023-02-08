Arrest made in Feb. 3 shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect from a house shooting in Grand Junction.

According to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office press release, Jacob Caldwell, age 27 has been arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Menacing-real/simulated weapon

Domestic violence

Reckless endangerment

Child abuse – knowingly/reckless – no injury

Prohibited use of weapons

Illegal discharge of a firearm

On the morning of February 3, Mesa County Sheriff Officers responded to a report of a known person with a gun in the area of 32 1/8 road and D 1/2. A single shot was reportedly fired inside the residence. A woman and two children fled the home, but Deputies believed a roommate was still inside.

The surrounding apartments were evacuated while a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene to assist in making contact.

Deputies eventually confirmed the roommate was not in the home, but still believed the suspect to be barricaded in one of the bedrooms. When the SWAT team heard no response from anyone inside the residence, gas canisters were deployed to facilitate a safe entry into the building.

Deputies found no suspect inside the building. Sheds and outbuildings in the surrounding area were searched, but the suspect was not located until the next evening. Deputies arrested Caldwell without further incident.

Mesa County Sheriff Officials inform Western Slope Now this investigation is ongoing, with possible criminal charges pending. Western Slope Now will update this story as new details become available.

