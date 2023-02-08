Eureka, February 08 High School 🏐 Game Notice

(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.

PEORIA, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO