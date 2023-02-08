Englewood, February 08 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The state championship for high school wrestling in Colorado is right around the corner and in Lakewood one team is getting noticed for numerous reasons. "We won the Jefferson County 4A League Championship, which hasn't been done in 22 years," smiled Frank Trujillo Sr., head coach for the wrestling team at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High. The team is winning this year, and despite having no seniors has its sights set on state. "We have 9 freshmen, 9 sophomores and four juniors. No seniors at all," coach laughed. His top performers on the team, no surprise, are all related. The surprise...
