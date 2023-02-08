ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.

The River City High School soccer team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

River City High School
Luther Burbank High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Grant Union High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Grant Union High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Rio Americano High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Rio Americano High School
Christian Brothers High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Liberty Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Rosemont High School on February 07, 2023, 18:30:00.

Liberty Ranch High School
Rosemont High School
February 07, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

