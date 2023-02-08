ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

Imperial, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Central Union High School soccer team will have a game with Imperial High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Central Union High School
Imperial High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Big night for Cibola Raiders

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Nathaniel Claudio scored the game winning goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to lift the Cibola Raiders past Gilbert in the AIA boys 6A play in playoff 2-1. The Kofa Kings season came to an end of the road at South Mountain 2-1.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

U.S. Air Force Band performs at Historic Yuma Theatre

YUMA -- The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will be performing on Wednesday February 22nd at 7:00 pm at the Historic Yuma Theatre. The concert is free to attend, but tickets are required. Reserve tickets online here. Tickets are first come, first served, and are expected to run out.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Coronation Fulfills Dream for Carrot Queen

HOLTVILLE – The 76th annual Carrot Festival kicked off with the crowning of the Carrot Queen, Samantha Castaneda, and her court at the coronation ceremony on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Swiss Club in Holtville. The sixteen-year-old Holtville High School junior said she has been waiting for this opportunity...
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention

SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Warming for the remainder of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region bringing passing systems which will warm our temperatures, keep our air dry, and increase our winds. With the warmer and sunny conditions make sure to take precautions by drinking plenty of water and lathering up on sunscreen if you plan to spend any time outdoors.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Stronger winds and warmer for Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy and windy conditions again today. Winds will calm down slightly this evening, and tomorrow breezier conditions will arrive again with possible wind gusts of 20 to near 30 MPH. Dry and above normal temperatures will persits for the next few days. The next weather...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying science jobs in Yuma

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Police warn locals about scam calls and money fraud

SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been receiving reports of scam calls involving Facebook. Local's have been getting their accounts hacked where money has been requested to their Facebook friends. Police have been asking residents to verify all requests involving monetary support before sending money to anyone. If...
SAN LUIS, AZ
KPBS

Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash

Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brawley Investigations Team executes search warrant, seizes firearms

BRAWLEY — On February 3, the Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of K Street in Brawley. BIT Detectives arrested convicted felon Jesus Steven Delacruz (33 year old Brawley resident) who was wanted for a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant. In addition to his warrant, Delacruz was also arrested for several firearm related charges and sales of narcotics. Delacruz’ bail was set at $130,000. Convicted felon John Manuel Romero (44 year old from Whittier, CA) was also arrested during the service of the search warrant for weapon related offenses and his bail was set $10,000. Both arrestees were booked at the Imperial County Jail, according to a press release sent out Saturday, February 4.
BRAWLEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy