Imperial, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BRAWLEY — On February 3, the Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of K Street in Brawley. BIT Detectives arrested convicted felon Jesus Steven Delacruz (33 year old Brawley resident) who was wanted for a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant. In addition to his warrant, Delacruz was also arrested for several firearm related charges and sales of narcotics. Delacruz’ bail was set at $130,000. Convicted felon John Manuel Romero (44 year old from Whittier, CA) was also arrested during the service of the search warrant for weapon related offenses and his bail was set $10,000. Both arrestees were booked at the Imperial County Jail, according to a press release sent out Saturday, February 4.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO