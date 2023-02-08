ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

Nipomo, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The St Joseph High School soccer team will have a game with Nipomo High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

St Joseph High School
Nipomo High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police respond to stabbing, drive-by shooting on same night

– Paso Robles Police responded to two incidents Friday night in Paso Robles. At about 7:20 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Walmart for a stabbing victim. The victim was reportedly stabbed three times in the Salinas Riverbed, before walking to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this case is described as a transient male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and blue jeans.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

June 2020 Active Shooter Event 02.09.2023

Remember the active shooter event back in June of 2020?. The gunman shot at the Paso Robles police department, but officers there elected to remain inside their fortress-like building. San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Dreyfus responded to reports of an active shooter, and Mason Lira shot him in...
PASO ROBLES, CA
tanamatales.com

Best San Luis Obispo Wineries

Would you like to visit the best San Luis Obispo wineries in California? This article lists the recommended ones to check out. Get ready for some wine-tasting fun!. If you’re in California, you need to go wine tasting. And, if wonderful wine is what you are looking for, you should check out the San Luis Obispo wineries.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy