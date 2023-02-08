ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Salinas.

The North Salinas High School soccer team will have a game with Everett Alvarez High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

North Salinas High School
Everett Alvarez High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Monterey High School soccer team will have a game with Salinas High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Monterey High School
Salinas High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

