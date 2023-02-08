Salinas, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Salinas.
The North Salinas High School soccer team will have a game with Everett Alvarez High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
North Salinas High School
Everett Alvarez High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Monterey High School soccer team will have a game with Salinas High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
Monterey High School
Salinas High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
