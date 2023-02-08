ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Chula Vista.

The Mar Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Mar Vista High School
Mater Dei Catholic High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Hilltop High School soccer team will have a game with Olympian High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Hilltop High School
Olympian High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Otay Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on February 07, 2023, 19:00:00.

Otay Ranch High School
Eastlake High School
February 07, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

