La Jolla, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Kearny High School soccer team will have a game with La Jolla High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Kearny High School
La Jolla High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Kearny High School soccer team will have a game with La Jolla High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
High school soccer game info
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0