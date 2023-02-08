San Diego, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.
The Mission Bay High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Coronado High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
The High Tech High - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Clairemont High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Morse High School soccer team will have a game with Madison High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with San Diego High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Crawford Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
