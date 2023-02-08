ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The Mission Bay High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Mission Bay High School
Mira Mesa High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Coronado High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Coronado High School
Point Loma High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The High Tech High - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Clairemont High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

High Tech High - San Diego
Clairemont High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Morse High School soccer team will have a game with Madison High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Morse High School
Madison High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with San Diego High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego
San Diego High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Crawford Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Crawford Senior High School
Scripps Ranch High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy