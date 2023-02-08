Garden Valley, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Garden Valley.
The Esparto High School basketball team will have a game with Golden Sierra High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Esparto High School
Golden Sierra High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Esparto High School basketball team will have a game with Golden Sierra High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.
Esparto High School
Golden Sierra High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
