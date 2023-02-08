ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 7 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.

The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Stockdale High School
Independence High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Independence High School soccer team will have a game with Stockdale High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Independence High School
Stockdale High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bakersfield High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Bakersfield High School
Ridgeview High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Frontier High School soccer team will have a game with Liberty High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Frontier High School
Liberty High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bakersfield Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Highland High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Bakersfield Christian High School
Highland High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Ridgeview High School soccer team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Ridgeview High School
Bakersfield High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Del Oro High School soccer team will have a game with South High School on February 08, 2023, 15:30:00.

Del Oro High School
South High School
February 08, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

Bakersfield Californian

Party time: A Night to Shine returns to Bakersfield

Heather Ueberroth raised her hands high with excitement as if she were crossing a finish line amid cheers along a red carpet at Crossroads Christian Fellowship church Friday night. Ueberroth, 38, of Bakersfield, was in a celebratory mood because “A Night to Shine” — the prom-like event for individuals with...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: El Pollo Riko

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Joe and Adrian Behar, the owners of El Pollo Riko, and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss the history of El Pollo Riko, the backbone of the business, and delicious chicken. El Pollo Riko is a Latin fusion, Mexican, Central American, and South American restaurant in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Policies could impact KHSD’s decision on gender identity battle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds showed up to demand answers from the Kern High School District Board Monday and battled each other with concerns about what the board should do. 17 News was there to capture it all, but now we know the policies that could be weighed when a decision is made. At the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 members of Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, including its chair and co-chair, have resigned in a letter obtained by 17 News. Kern CAC Chair Dr. Arleana Waller, Co-chair, Dr. Tiara King and Dr. Susan Lawol issued their immediate resignations from the council in a letter addressed to Sheriff […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

The city of Arvin has a new Deputy Chief of Police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brian Smith has been named Deputy Chief of Police for the City of Arvin, according to the former Assistant Chief of the California Highway Patrol. This happened almost three months after Brian Smith conceded the Kern County Supervisor District 3 race. Smith told 17 News he is excited about the job […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change

The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Looking for a job? Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Eagle Mountain Casino is hosting a job fair, they are looking to find the right people to fill over 100 available positions. The casino is partnering with Employment Connection to host the job fair that is scheduled for February 22, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Employment Development Department Office in Porterville.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Taft fire decimates businesses

The Kern County Fire Department battled flames Wednesday night consuming a strip mall in Taft. Six engines and four trucks extinguished fires at several businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. No one was injured, and the Taft Police Department and Kern County Fire arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
