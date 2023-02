Erik Johnson is a fantastic meteorologist and a great forecaster. So, the people of Montana rely only on him when it comes to the weather. He has evolved as a meteorologist and journalist over the last 17 months at KRTV. But now, the budding meteorologist has announced his departure from the station. Erik Johnson is leaving KRTV to move to a bigger market. His regular viewers are curious to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Great Falls. Here’s what Erik Johnson has to say about his exit.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO