Grants Pass, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Grants Pass.
The Henley High School basketball team will have a game with Hidden Valley High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Henley High School
Hidden Valley High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The North Medford High School basketball team will have a game with Grants Pass High School on February 07, 2023, 18:45:00.
North Medford High School
Grants Pass High School
February 07, 2023
18:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Henley High School basketball team will have a game with Hidden Valley High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.
Henley High School
Hidden Valley High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
