Gallup, NM

Gallup, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gallup.

The Shiprock High School basketball team will have a game with Gallup High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Shiprock High School
Gallup High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Aztec High School basketball team will have a game with Miyamura High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Aztec High School
Miyamura High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

searchlightnm.org

Where have all the doctors (and nurses) gone?

Stacey Dimitt wears many hats. She’s a family doctor, an obstetrician and the chief of staff of Cibola Family Health Center in Grants, a town tucked between Indigenous pueblos and the Navajo Nation. As an administrator, it’s her job to recruit doctors and health providers to this small rural...
GRANTS, NM
Next Avenue

Supporting Navajo Caregivers: A Call to Action

The trailblazing journey of a member of the Navajo Nation to support caregivers emotionally and financially. Valerie Tsosie, a member of the Navajo Nation, started the So'Tsoh Foundation (meaning big or North star in the Diné language) in August of 2020, offering resources and training to support Diné caregivers. The organization "utilizes an integrated Diné approach that takes into consideration the body, mind and spirit connection."
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
KRQE News 13

Police arrest pair accused of murder at Gallup gas station

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup Police have arrested two people accused in the murder of 30-year-old Shawn Kinlicheenie. Police say around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers responded to a Maverik gas station after a caller reported that a man was unresponsive in a parked vehicle. GPD say officers arrive on scene and found Kinlicheenie […]
GALLUP, NM
KFDA

Gallup Police looking for a missing juvenile

GALLUP, N.M. (KFDA) - The Gallup Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing girl. Jaylynn Miller, 17-years-old, was last seen around 11 a.m. on January 31, at the Cedar Hills Apartment in Gallup, wearing a blue t-shirt. She is 4′11″ tall, weighing 109 lbs., with brown hair...
GALLUP, NM
