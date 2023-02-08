Gallup, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gallup.
The Shiprock High School basketball team will have a game with Gallup High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Shiprock High School
Gallup High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Aztec High School basketball team will have a game with Miyamura High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Aztec High School
Miyamura High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
