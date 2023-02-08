Gallup, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The trailblazing journey of a member of the Navajo Nation to support caregivers emotionally and financially. Valerie Tsosie, a member of the Navajo Nation, started the So'Tsoh Foundation (meaning big or North star in the Diné language) in August of 2020, offering resources and training to support Diné caregivers. The organization "utilizes an integrated Diné approach that takes into consideration the body, mind and spirit connection."

WINDOW ROCK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO