Granite Bay, CA

Granite Bay, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Granite Bay.

The Folsom High School basketball team will have a game with Granite Bay High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Folsom High School
Granite Bay High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Folsom High School basketball team will have a game with Granite Bay High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.

Folsom High School
Granite Bay High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

