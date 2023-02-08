ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, CA

Patterson, February 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Buhach Colony High School soccer team will have a game with Patterson High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Buhach Colony High School
Patterson High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Hayward police officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 in Ripon

A Hayward police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Ripon. Traffic was backed up for a period on northbound Highway 99 after the crash at Jack Tone Road around 8:30 a.m. The Hayward officer was on his way to work on his department-issued motorcycle...
RIPON, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Two Injured in Downtown Assault

MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road

On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected. 
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise

Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
MURPHYS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car chase in Antioch leads to fiery crash with tanker truck on Highway 4

ANTIOCH -- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a car chase and major injury crash that stopped Highway 4 traffic in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.At about 2:30 PM, the California Highway Patrol said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray SUV for excessive speed on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd. The SUV immediately fled from CHP and continued on the highway, using all lanes and driving on the shoulder before exiting at Contra Loma Blvd, the CHP said. It then continued through the intersection and immediately ramped back onto the freeway. On the onramp, the SUV was involved in a traffic collision with a tanker truck. The woman needed to be extricated from the vehicle and then was transported to hospital by air. and was in critical condition with major injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured. The CBS News Bay Area helicopter showed a crashed and burned-out vehicle on the Contra Loma Blvd. onramp to Highway 4. Antioch Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto

(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
MODESTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced

Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
MERCED, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Car Wreck on Eastbound SR-4 in Stockton Area

Authorities in Stockton reported a two-vehicle wreck with injuries on SR-4 on the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023. The traffic crash occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at southbound Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Two-Vehicle Wreck on SR-4 in...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Northbound I-5 and Eighth Street in Stockton Area

Authorities in Stockton recently reported an auto collision with injuries on northbound I-5 at the Eighth Street offramp. The traffic crash occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, shortly after 12:40 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto Collision on I-5 and Eighth Street...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in Stockton

Officials in Stockton reported a motorcycle accident on Belvedere Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, 2023. The car versus motorcycle crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. at North Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in the Stockton area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Accident...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection

STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
STOCKTON, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy