Kermit, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of SR 54 and Gunn Hwy. in Odessa. The suspects stole the trailer with a blue Chevrolet Silverado truck, which appears to be a 2007-2013 model. The truck has stickers on the rear window, a bed cover and rust on the roof and hood. On Feb. 4 the suspects, shown here, returned the stolen trailer to the business driving the same truck.

ODESSA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO