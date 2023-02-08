ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, TX

Kermit, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Presidio High School basketball team will have a game with Kermit ISD on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Presidio High School
Kermit ISD
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

