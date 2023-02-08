Phoenix, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Phoenix.
The St. Augustine Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Horizon Honors High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
The BASIS Phoenix basketball team will have a game with North Pointe Prep on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Fountain Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest Christian High School on February 08, 2023, 13:30:00.
The Bourgade Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Scottsdale Christian Academy on February 08, 2023, 13:30:00.
The Fountain Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest Christian High School on February 08, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Bourgade Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Scottsdale Christian Academy on February 08, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Nogales High School basketball team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
The Flowing Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Desert Vista High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
The Corona del Sol High School basketball team will have a game with Xavier College Preparatory on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Comments / 0