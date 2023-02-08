ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Phoenix.

The St. Augustine Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Horizon Honors High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

St. Augustine Catholic High School
Horizon Honors High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The BASIS Phoenix basketball team will have a game with North Pointe Prep on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

BASIS Phoenix
North Pointe Prep
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fountain Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest Christian High School on February 08, 2023, 13:30:00.

Fountain Valley High School
Northwest Christian High School
February 08, 2023
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Bourgade Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Scottsdale Christian Academy on February 08, 2023, 13:30:00.

Bourgade Catholic High School
Scottsdale Christian Academy
February 08, 2023
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Fountain Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest Christian High School on February 08, 2023, 15:00:00.

Fountain Hills High School
Northwest Christian High School
February 08, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Bourgade Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Scottsdale Christian Academy on February 08, 2023, 15:00:00.

Bourgade Catholic High School
Scottsdale Christian Academy
February 08, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Nogales High School basketball team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Nogales High School
Pinnacle High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
2023 AIA Girls Basketball Playoffs

The Flowing Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Desert Vista High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Flowing Wells High School
Desert Vista High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
2023 AIA Girls Basketball Playoffs

The Corona del Sol High School basketball team will have a game with Xavier College Preparatory on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Corona del Sol High School
Xavier College Preparatory
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
2023 AIA Girls Basketball Playoffs

