Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Coos Bay.

The Cottage Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Marshfield High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Cottage Grove High School
Marshfield High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Cottage Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Marshfield High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.

Cottage Grove High School
Marshfield High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

kezi.com

The new North Eugene High School campus will soon be open.

The current North Eugene High School's future remains unknown. Fate of old North Eugene High School campus up in the air. With the new school planned to function as the new campus as soon as the fall 2023 semester, many are wondering what the district plans to do with the land and the structure.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Eater

Eugene Becomes the First City in Oregon to Ban Natural Gas Appliances in New Residential Buildings

Starting June 30, the city of Eugene, Oregon will prohibit newly constructed houses from installing natural gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters, and other appliances. The ordinance, which was passed by the Eugene City Council on Monday, makes Eugene the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas appliances in newly constructed, residential structures of three stories or less. Existing houses and gas equipment will not be affected.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Pet Chipping and Vaccines; Fatal Wreck; Test Result Removed; Beach Hazards

Pet owners who want to get their furry family member microchipped, or vaccinated can get that done Saturday, February 18th at the Oregon Coast Humane Society. Executive director Elizabeth Thompson says pet owners can buy most vaccines over the counter or online and give the shots themselves. “If you’re brave...
REEDSPORT, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Dr. M Jackson, Climatologist, Explorer and Author

A conversation between Dr. M Jackson, Glaciologist, National Geographic Explorer and Author and Michael Dunne. Dr. M Jackson, is an explorer, scientist, noted public speaker, author and documentarian. She received her PhD in geography and glaciology from the University of Oregon and is a resident of Eugene. A National Geographic Society Explorer, TED Fellow, three-time U.S. Fulbright Scholar and author, Jackson talks about her love of science and glaciers and her upcoming debut novel.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Sutton Lake Boat Ramp; Student Vaccinations; Listening Session For Transit

The Forest Service has begun the process to update and improve the public boat launch at Sutton Lake. Right now they are seeking comments on the proposal that involves removing the existing ramp and dock. A new concrete ramp with a trench drain and catch-basin system at the top would be supplemented with a new concrete abutment leading to aluminum boarding docks. The new docks would also accommodate “Americans with disabilities act” requirements. Sutton Lake is 5 ½ miles north of Florence on the east side of Highway 101. Comment must be received by February 17th. The link to the project details:
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

How food truck vendors stay warm

EUGENE, Ore. -- With a very cold weekend ahead, Eugene's food truck vendors and small street businesses are going to be facing some bone chilling weather. When most people would like to be warm under a blanket, food truck owners like Heaven Clausen, of the "Be Heavenly" food cart, are still committed to getting food to customers, but it's not an easy task.
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Woman assaults driver and takes vehicle from two 18-year-old women

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 P.M. on February 9. According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department, officials found two 18-year-old woman had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man seen approaching homes in Cottage Grove going through mental health crisis, family says

Cottage Grove, Ore. -- A man who has been spotted approaching homes in Cottage Grove is going through a mental health crisis, according to a family member. Residents have been on edge after social media posts detailed a random man knocking on doors in the middle of the night. Residents told KEZI the man asked for a cigarette, or for a person not at the residence, and lingered on the property even when asked to leave.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING DUII INCIDENT

Roseburg Police cited a man following a DUII incident Wednesday night. An RPD report said shortly after 11:00 p.m. an officer stopped the 28-year old near the intersection of Highway 99 South and Tipton Road, due to expired registration stickers. The officer observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. The man was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was cited for driving while suspended-violation, driving uninsured and for failure to register a vehicle. The driver was released after being booked into corrections.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ELKTON INCIDENT

Two people were jailed following a disturbance in Elkton Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 9:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the 800 block of Azalea Drive. An investigation determined that a woman had pepper sprayed and punched a man in the face, leaving injuries. The woman claimed that the man elbowed her in the face. Both people wanted to press charges against the other. The man had allegedly threated another person at the address, with whom he had a no contact release agreement with.
ELKTON, OR
