Coos Bay, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Coos Bay.
The Cottage Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Marshfield High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
Cottage Grove High School
Marshfield High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Cottage Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Marshfield High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.
Cottage Grove High School
Marshfield High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
