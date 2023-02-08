Ceres, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Ceres.
The El Capitan High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Ceres on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
El Capitan High School
Central Valley High School - Ceres
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Davis Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Ceres High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Davis Senior High School
Ceres High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The El Capitan High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Ceres on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.
El Capitan High School
Central Valley High School - Ceres
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Davis Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Ceres High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.
Davis Senior High School
Ceres High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
